Chelsea transfer news: Blues to be 'blocked' from signing Premier League midfielder?

By Darren Plant | 02 Jul 2026 18:08

Chelsea may allegedly find themselves blocked from making any progress with the signing of Sunderland midfielder Granit Xhaka.

Over the weekend, it was widely reported that Xabi Alonso had earmarked the Switzerland international as a key addition for the Blues.

However, Sunderland opted against entertaining an £8m bid for a player who is an integral part of their own squad.

Over the coming days, Chelsea are expected to return with a higher offer, but the suggestion is that the two clubs remain far apart with regards to their valuations.

According to former Sunderland chief scout Mick Brown, who was speaking to Football Insider, he cannot see the situation changing in the favour of Chelsea.

© Iconsport / Newspix

Chelsea outsiders for Xhaka deal?

Brown is of the opinion that Sunderland chiefs will continue to reject any proposals put forward by their Blues counterparts.

He said: "I don't see any reason Sunderland would entertain offers for Granit Xhaka now.

"He's under contract there until 2028, they're under no financial pressure to sell, and the manager is not going to be willing to weaken his squad after a strong season.

"As far as Sunderland are concerned, he is not for sale, and they are doing everything in their power to make sure he stays as part of their plans.

"Whether or not he wants to move to Chelsea or has agreed to join is irrelevant at this stage, the club don't want to sell, and if no agreement is reached, he will still be a Sunderland player."

© Imago / APL

Would Sunderland risk keeping an unhappy Xhaka?

At this point in the transfer window, and with Xhaka at the World Cup, Sunderland do not need to make any immediate decisions.

Nevertheless. regardless of the importance of keeping Xhaka, would they risk keeping an unhappy player at the Stadium of Light, particularly when he is a dressing-room leader?

Sunderland are right to hold out for a fee that they feel is suitable, but Xhaka turns 34 in September.

They would require to receive at least £13.5m in order to make a profit in the view of the Premier League's financial regulations.