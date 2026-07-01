Chelsea transfer news: Blues eye £80m gem Arsenal saw enquiry rejected for after Granit Xhaka setback

By Lewis Blain | 01 Jul 2026 13:02

Chelsea and their search for a midfield additions could take another twist after suffering an early setback in their pursuit of Granit Xhaka.

Xabi Alonso is keen to strengthen his options in the middle of the park ahead of his first full season at Stamford Bridge, but one deal is proving far from straightforward.

That could yet force the Blues to explore younger alternatives already admired elsewhere in the Premier League.

Chelsea could turn to Alex Scott after Granit Xhaka bid rebuffed

© Imago

Chelsea are expected to return with an improved offer for Granit Xhaka after Sunderland rejected an opening £8 million bid.

According to CaughtOffside's Mark Brus, Xabi Alonso remains determined to reunite with the Switzerland international, and the Blues are preparing a second proposal worth around £10 million.

However, Sunderland continue to insist Xhaka is not for sale despite the midfielder reportedly making it clear he would welcome a return to London.

If negotiations remain at a standstill, Chelsea could instead step up their interest in AFC Bournemouth rising star Alex Scott.

The England international has already attracted serious attention from Arsenal, who saw an initial enquiry rejected last week.

Meanwhile, the Cherries are prioritising a new contract rather than entertaining offers, but other reports have suggested that the Cherries would demand around £80 million to consider a sale.

How much would Alex Scott cost Chelsea compared to Granit Xhaka?

© Imago / Sportimage

Financially, the contrast could hardly be greater.

Chelsea are discussing a deal worth around £10 million for Xhaka, while Scott would likely command a fee in the region of £80 million - around eight times as much.

From a short-term perspective, Xhaka is the safer option.

Alonso knows exactly what he offers from their successful spell together, with the veteran bringing leadership, experience and tactical intelligence that could immediately improve Chelsea's midfield.

Scott, though, arguably represents the smarter long-term investment.

At just 22, he has already established himself as one of the Premier League's brightest midfielders, combining technical quality, athleticism and versatility with significant room for further development.

While the upfront cost is substantial, the Blues would be signing a player capable of anchoring their midfield for the next decade rather than the next two or three seasons.

If Chelsea ultimately fail to prise Xhaka away from Sunderland, investing heavily in Scott could prove the more ambitious move, even if it requires a far greater financial commitment.