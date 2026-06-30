Chelsea transfer news: Pep Chavarria development as Rayo Vallecano star 'makes decision' over potential transfer

By Darren Plant | 30 Jun 2026 09:55 , Last updated: 30 Jun 2026 09:56

Chelsea have reportedly opened discussions with Rayo Vallecano regarding a potential deal for Pep Chavarria.

The Blues are in the market for at least one new left-sided defender to replace Marc Cucurella, who has joined Real Madrid.

Atalanta BC's Marco Palestra is seemingly on the brink of finalising a transfer to Stamford Bridge, that deal likely to take place at the start of July.

However, with the Italian capable of playing on either flank and Malo Gusto continuing to be linked with a move away from Chelsea, space may remain on the left.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, progress is being made with regards to the addition of Chavarria to Xabi Alonso's squad.

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Chelsea receive Chavarria encouragement

The report suggests that the Premier League club have instigated talks with Rayo Vallecano over a potential deal.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old is said to be keen to finalise a move to Chelsea, providing that terms can be agreed.

Other reports have suggested that Alonso is behind the pursuit of Chavarria, a consequence of feeling that the Spaniard is of the ideal profile for the team that he wants to build in West London.

While Bayer Leverkusen have also been credited with an interest in the player as they bid to replace Alejandro Grimaldo, it appears that Chelsea are the clear frontrunners.

Although Chavarria has a contract until 2030, he is said to have a release clause present in his contract.

© Iconsport / LaPresse

Would Chavarria be first choice at Chelsea?

In recent days, it has become apparent that Alonso is focused on adding physicality and experience to this Chelsea squad.

The full-back and wing-back area is a key part of Alonso's 3-4-2-1 strategy, and Chavarria would bring plenty of energy down the left if he were to arrive.

Whether he would become first choice is another conversation entirely. There is the potential for Palestra, Jorrel Hato, Geovany Quenda and Valentin Barco, should he sign for Chelsea, to all be options for that particular position.

Chavarria has contributed two goals and six assists from his 105 appearances in a Rayo Vallecano shirt.