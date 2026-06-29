Chelsea, BlueCo news: Liam Rosenior 'clear frontrunner' to become manager of one of Strasbourg's Ligue 1 rivals

By Darren Plant | 29 Jun 2026 10:32

Former Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior is allegedly in line to become the new head coach of Paris FC.

After an infamous 23-game stint at Stamford Bridge came to an end in April, Rosenior has been looking for his next challenge.

While the Englishman has been linked with the likes of Fulham and Ipswich Town, those roles have gone to other candidates.

Should the 41-year-old prefer to stay in England, he would realistically have to consider Championship jobs given the manner of his exit from Chelsea.

Nevertheless, as per RMC's After Foot journalist Daniel Riolo, Rosenior is highly likely to be returning to Ligue 1.

© Imago / PRESSE SPORTS

Rosenior to replace Kombouare at Paris FC?

Riolo alleges that Rosenior will be replacing Antoine Kombouare, despite the 62-year-old leading the top-flight newcomers to an 11th-placed finish.

Despite recording six wins and three draws from 11 games, Kombouare and Paris FC have allegedly been unable to negotiate a longer-term contract.

As a result, Paris FC have decided to move onto other targets, with Riolo stating on Sunday that Rosenior is the "clear frontrunner".

While Riolo adds on Sunday's After show that Walid Regragui is also an option, Rosenior has seemingly been given the opportunity to make a return to France.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Paris FC the perfect return job for Rosenior

Finishing just three places behind eighth-placed Strasbourg in 2025-26, Paris FC will be viewed as genuine Ligue 1 rivals to Rosenior's former club in the race for European qualification.

Although Rosenior's reputation took a hit at Chelsea, it should not be ignored that a return of 31 wins and 15 draws from 63 matches with Strasbourg beforehand is a solid return.

Rosenior also delivered seventh position in Ligue 1 in his first season at Stade de la Meinau. That is the position that Paris FC will be targeting in 2026-27.

Furthermore, despite being in the spotlight in Paris, Rosenior can go about his job away from the English media as he bids to rebuild his stock.