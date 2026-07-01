Man Utd transfer news: Marcus Rashford latest stance on Old Trafford future revealed in fresh twist

By Lewis Blain | 01 Jul 2026 12:33

Marcus Rashford and his future has taken another unexpected twist as Manchester United prepare for every possible outcome this summer.

The England international has spent the last 18 months away from Old Trafford after loan spells with Aston Villa and Barcelona, but his long-term fate remains unresolved.

Now, fresh reports suggest a return to the Red Devils is no longer being ruled out by either party.

Marcus Rashford stance on staying at Man Utd now revealed

© Imago

According to TEAMtalk, United are making contingency plans to reintegrate Rashford into Michael Carrick's first-team squad if a permanent transfer cannot be agreed before the window closes.

The 28-year-old is still understood to favour a return to Barcelona after impressing during his loan spell in Catalonia. However, while the Spanish giants would reportedly prefer another temporary deal, United remain determined to sanction only a permanent sale.

That stalemate has forced Old Trafford chiefs to consider alternative scenarios.

Director of football Jason Wilcox has reportedly instructed staff to prepare for Rashford's possible return, with discussions already taking place alongside Carrick over how the academy graduate could be reintegrated into the squad.

Perhaps most significantly, Rashford's camp has indicated he would be willing to return and fully commit himself should a transfer fail to materialise, representing a notable shift after it once appeared his Old Trafford career was over.

Can Marcus Rashford have a future at Old Trafford?

© Iconsport / GSI

Not long ago, the idea of Rashford returning to play for United felt almost impossible.

His struggles before leaving, coupled with successful loan spells away from Manchester, suggested that a permanent departure was inevitable. Ultimately, there was a reason United sanctioned moves first to Aston Villa and then Barcelona, with both player and club seemingly believing a fresh start was best for everyone.

However, circumstances have now changed.

Carrick knows Rashford better than most from their time together at Old Trafford, and the new manager may believe he can rediscover the confidence and freedom that once made the forward one of Europe's most feared attackers.

If United cannot secure the permanent sale they want, then keeping a motivated Rashford is no longer the disastrous outcome many once feared.

Whether he becomes a regular starter is another matter entirely, particularly if United recruit further attacshotking talent before the deadline.

However, if Rashford returns with the right attitude, and Carrick can unlock his best form again, there may yet be one final chapter to his Manchester United story.