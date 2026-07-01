Man United transfer news: Red Devils reveal Amad Diallo 'stance' amid exit talk

By Matt Law | 01 Jul 2026 09:36 , Last updated: 01 Jul 2026 09:38

Manchester United reportedly have no desire to sell Amad Diallo this summer.

The 23-year-old's overall contribution for Man United during the 2025-26 season was strong, but he was unable to translate that into impressive numbers in terms of goals and assists.

Amad ended last term with just two goals and four assists in 33 appearances, and there has been some speculation surrounding his future in recent weeks.

A number of clubs are believed to have approached Man United to determine whether the Ivory Coast international is available for transfer during the summer market.

However, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Man United consider Amad 'not for sale'.

© Imago / News Images

Man United attacker Amad 'not for sale' this summer

"Manchester United consider Amad Diallo not for sale this summer. Despite approaches and interest the Ivorian winger won’t leave as MUFC see Amad as key player," Romano posted on X.

Amad has scored 16 goals and registered 16 assists in 97 appearances for Man United in all competitions since arriving from Atalanta BC in early 2021.

The forward had loan spells at Rangers in 2021-22 and Sunderland in 2022-23 before becoming a regular for the Red Devils during the 2024-25 campaign.

Amad found the back of the net on 11 occasions in all competitions in 2024-25, demonstrating that he is capable of hitting double figures in a single campaign for the Red Devils.

The attacker scored twice for Ivory Coast at the 2026 World Cup, including one of the goals of the tournament against Norway in the round of 32 on Tuesday.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Amad helped Ivory Coast reach the knockout round of the 2026 World Cup

However, Ivory Coast suffered a 2-1 defeat to Norway and have therefore been eliminated.

Amad will now be given time off, meaning that the forward will not link up with his Man United teammates for the start of pre-season training on July 9.

However, Ivory Coast's elimination at this stage means that Amad will be able to feature in some of his club's pre-season friendlies in the coming weeks.

Man United will take on Wrexham, Rosenborg, Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Leeds United and AC Milan as part of their preparations for the new campaign.

The team's final friendly of the summer against Milan comes seven days before their 2026-27 Premier League opener against newly-promoted Hull City.