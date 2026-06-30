Marcus Rashford: Why latest Man United developments are a blow for Tottenham

By Saikat Mandal | 30 Jun 2026 15:29

Manchester United are reportedly open to welcoming Marcus Rashford back to Old Trafford following the expiry of his loan spell at Barcelona, in a development that could come as a major blow to Tottenham Hotspur.

Rashford, a product of the club's academy, has scored 138 goals in 426 appearances for the Red Devils, but his relationship with his boyhood club deteriorated under Ruben Amorim.

The Portuguese was keen to move Rashford on, having included him in his four-man "bomb squad".

Rashford moved to Barcelona on loan, and enjoyed a productive spell, scoring 14 goals and providing 14 assists in 49 appearances to help the Catalan giants win the La Liga title.

Although Barcelona had the option to sign Rashford permanently for £26m, they opted against the decision, and signed Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon instead.

Marcus Rashford future: New beginning at Old Trafford?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Rashford is currently with the England national squad preparing for 2026 World Cup round-of-32 clash against Congo DR, and his long-term future is likely to decided after the tournament.

The versatile attacker has a contract at Man Utd until 2028 and a £40m release clause that applies to every club except Manchester City and Liverpool.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Man Utd have made direct contact with Rashford's camp, with the talks described as amicable.

With Amorim no longer at the helm, Rashford could be handed a fresh start under Michael Carrick, and he is reportedly open to returning for pre-season with his boyhood club.

Tottenham suffer blow in Marcus Rashford chase?

© Iconsport / GSI

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Rashford, but the North London club are unwilling to trigger his release clause.

It has been reported that Rashford does not want to join another Premier League club at this stage, suggesting he still believes he has a future at Old Trafford.

There have also been suggestions that Man Utd could lower their asking price to around £25m in an attempt to facilitate a transfer, although the latest indications are that the club would prefer to reintegrate their academy graduate into the first-team squad.

Spurs are currently focused on strengthening their midfield and have been heavily linked with moves for Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes.

Even so, De Zerbi could benefit from adding an experienced Premier League attacker such as Rashford, although persuading the England international to swap Old Trafford for North London would be a significant challenge.