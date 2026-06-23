Tottenham transfer news: Marcus Rashford ‘targeted’ as £40m decision is made over Man United forward

By Oliver Thomas | 23 Jun 2026 07:05 , Last updated: 23 Jun 2026 07:06

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The 28-year-old is currently on England duty at the 2026 World Cup at a time when there is growing uncertainty over his future at club level.

Rashford enjoyed a productive the 2025-26 campaign on loan at Barcelona, scoring 14 goals and registering 14 assists in 49 appearances to help the Catalan giants retain the La Liga title.

The attacker has expressed his desire to remain at Barca, but the club opted against activating a €30m (£26m) option-to-buy clause which expired on June 15.

Before that deadline, Barcelona decided to spent £69m to sign Rashford’s international teammate Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United, and it is now understood that the Catalan side would only consider another loan agreement for next season.

However, Man United are said to have no interest in speaking with Barcelona about another short-term deal as they would prefer to move Rashford on permanently to generate funds for new recruits.

© Iconsport / SPI

Spurs ‘exploring a lower offer’ for Rashford

It was recently reported that Rashford's contract at Old Trafford, which expires in June 2028, contains a £40m release clause available to all clubs except fierce domestic rivals Manchester City and Liverpool.

The i paper claims that Rashford is the next transfer target of Tottenham’s wishlist this summer, but they are not prepared to match his £40m release clause.

The report adds that Spurs are exploring a lower offer for Rashford, who was previously the subject of £40m negotiations between Man United and Aston Villa following a brief loan spell at Villa Park in 2025.

Tottenham have been busy in the transfer market since narrowly avoiding relegation from the Premier League, bolstering their defence by signing Andrew Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke, the latter joining from Brighton for £52m.

© Imago / IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Rashford favours Barca, Bayern move over Spurs transfer

Roberto De Zerbi's side are also hoping to win the race for in-demand Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali, despite failing with an £80m opening offer, while Rashford has emerged as a potential target in the attacking department.

However, it is claimed that moving to another Premier League club is currently not on Rashford’s radar, as he would favour continuing his career abroad.

A return to Barcelona is Rashford’s preference, while joining Bayern Munich also appeals to the attacker, with the Bundesliga champions said to be monitoring his situation.

The possibility of returning to Man United and resurrecting his boyhood dreams under the tutelage of Michael Carrick has also not been entirely ruled out, though that option seems unlikely at present.

As things stand, Rashford is still weighing up his options and will almost certainly be required to take a substantial pay cut if he pushes to secure a permanent move away from Man United.