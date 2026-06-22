Roberto De Zerbi a 'big fan' of £40m midfielder as Tottenham submit bid after key Arsenal update

By Lewis Blain | 22 Jun 2026 13:29

Tottenham Hotspur's summer rebuild under Roberto De Zerbi shows no signs of slowing down as the Italian continues to identify players capable of transforming Spurs after their relegation scare.

Having already been linked with several major additions across the pitch, the north London club are now exploring a move for one of Serie A's most highly-rated midfielders, Manu Kone.

Crucially, recent developments elsewhere could leave Spurs with a clear path to complete the deal.

Roberto De Zerbi wants Manu Kone at Tottenham

© Iconsport / PA Images

Tottenham have emerged as genuine contenders to sign AS Roma midfielder Manu Kone this summer, with De Zerbi understood to be a 'big fan' of the France international.

Kone's future has become a hot topic in Italy due to Roma's ongoing Financial Fair Play situation, which could force the club into a significant sale before the end of June.

The midfielder had initially looked destined for Arsenal after talks were held with his representatives, and personal terms were reportedly discussed. Roma were left waiting for a formal offer to arrive from the Gunners.

However, that approach has yet to materialise, opening the door for rival clubs to make their move.

According to reports in Italy, Tottenham have now made their own enquiries and are assessing the conditions of a potential £40 million deal. The 25-year-old is instead keeping his options open while continuing discussions with interested Premier League clubs.

Most encouragingly for Spurs, Kone is reportedly open to joining Tottenham despite the club not competing in Europe next season.

Manu Kone door open after Arsenal transfer update

© Imago

The timing could hardly be better for Tottenham.

Recent comments from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano suggested Arsenal are playing down reports that Kone is a priority target, with the journalist stating the Roma midfielder is not currently viewed as a key objective at the Emirates Stadium.

That significantly alters the landscape of the race.

For weeks, the Gunners appeared to be leading the chase after establishing contact with Kone's camp, but the lack of progress with Roma has allowed Tottenham to enter the conversation at a critical stage.

From Spurs' perspective, Kone looks like exactly the type of midfielder De Zerbi loves to work with - dynamic, athletic and comfortable both defensively and in possession, he has developed into one of Serie A's most complete box-to-box operators during his time in Rome.

At around £40 million, he would also represent a far more affordable option than some of the other midfielders currently being linked with Premier League clubs.

If Arsenal truly have cooled their interest, then Tottenham may suddenly find themselves with a clear run at a player who could become a cornerstone of De Zerbi's new-look midfield.

Given the manager's admiration for Kone and the player's apparent openness to the move, this is one transfer saga that could gather momentum very quickly.