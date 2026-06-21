Tottenham 'planning' contract talks with defender amid Liverpool transfer link

By Saikat Mandal | 21 Jun 2026 17:24

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to hold fresh contract talks with Dutch centre-back Micky van de Ven.

Van de Ven joined Spurs from Wolfsburg in the summer of 2023 for a fee of £34.5m and has since established himself as one of the Premier League's leading defenders.

The 25-year-old made 45 appearances last season, scoring seven goals, and is currently representing the Netherlands at the 2026 World Cup.

Roberto De Zerbi has prioritised strengthening his defence, with Spurs already snapping up Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi on free transfers, while also agreeing a £52m deal for Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke.

Micky van de Ven future: new contract for the Dutchman?

© Imago / Mark Pain

Van de Ven's future has been the subject of speculation in recent months, but Spurs appear determined to keep him at the club for the foreseeable future.

According to Ben Jacobs, Tottenham are planning to hold fresh contract talks with the defender, although discussions are expected to take place after the World Cup.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Van de Ven, but Jacobs has suggested that the Reds currently have no plans to pursue the Dutch international.

While retaining their key players remains a priority, De Zerbi could be more open to sanctioning the departures of the likes of Radu Dragusin and Cristian Romero this summer.

Should Liverpool reconsider decision to move for Micky van de Ven?

© Imago / Sportimage

Following Ibrahima Konate's departure on a free transfer, it will be interesting to see whether Liverpool move for an established centre-back during the summer window.

Jeremy Jacquet is set to arrive from Rennes, while Giovanni Leoni is expected to play a much bigger role next season after missing almost the entire 2025-26 campaign with an ACL injury.

With Virgil van Dijk still at the club and Joe Gomez also available, Liverpool may feel they possess sufficient depth in central defence, although that could prove a risky approach.

Van Dijk is entering the final year of his contract, and the Reds must begin planning for life after their long-serving captain.

At the same time, Gomez has struggled with injuries over the past two seasons, and relying on him to remain available throughout an entire campaign would represent a considerable gamble.

Given Liverpool's need to plan for life after Van Dijk, passing up the opportunity to sign Van de Ven could prove short-sighted.

The Dutch international combines elite-level experience with his best years still ahead of him, making him one of the few defenders capable of strengthening the present while safeguarding the future.