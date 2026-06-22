Sunderland transfer news: Black Cats contemplating 'major decision' over returning Ligue 1 loanee

By Carter White | 22 Jun 2026 15:27 , Last updated: 22 Jun 2026 16:56

Monaco have reportedly decided against pursuing a permanent move for Sunderland attacker Simon Adingra.

The youngster switched to the Ligue 1 club during the second half of the 2025-26 campaign on a loan deal, whilst Regis Le Bris's troops enjoyed clinching Europa League football in the Premier League.

After a tricky debut term at Sunderland, Adingra is on international duty this summer, representing Ivory Coast at the 2026 World Cup across the United States, Canada and Mexico in the 48-team tournament.

The CAF giants suffered their maiden defeat of the tournament last time out, when a late brace from substitute Deniz Undav secured a 2-1 win for Germany.

Adingra was an unused player for the Ivory Coast's opening match against Ecuador on June 15, however, the Sunderland man managed 15 minutes at the end of the contest with Julian Naglesmann's side.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Sunderland preparing for 'major' Adingra decision

According to French outlet NiceMatin, Monaco have decided against bringing Adingra back to the club on a permanent basis during the summer transfer window ahead of the 2026-27 Ligue 1 campaign.

Despite scoring three goals and providing two assists across 14 top-flight clashes for the French league side, the winger supposedly did not impress enough to earn a permanent contract with the team.

As a result, Adingra will definitely return to the Stadium of Light following his World Cup duties in North America, and it remains to be seen whether he is integrated back into Le Bris's first-team plans.

The 24-year-old started just nine Premier League matches for the Black Cats during the first half of the 2025-26 season before being sent out on a temporary move to Monaco in the winter window.

Sunderland signed Adingra from fellow top-flight club Brighton & Hove Albion, for whom he played 73 matches and scored 12 goals between July 2023 and July 2025, proving a success on the South Coast.

© Imago

Sunderland's important summer

In a much-needed attempt to raise the quality of their squad to Premier League standards, Sunderland spent handsomely following last year's promotion, recruiting the likes of Granit Xhaka.

After forking out over £150m on 16 new signings, the Black Cats had the tools to compete at the top level of English football following an eight-year absence, outperforming the other newly-promoted clubs.

Now facing European competition for only the second time in their history, Sunderland could do with the pace and trickery of Adingra on the wings, with rotation needed during periods of fixture congestion.