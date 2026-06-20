Germany 2-1 Ivory Coast: supersub Undav rescues Germany as Ivory Coast suffer Singo heartbreak

By Alexis Pereira | 20 Jun 2026 23:22 , Last updated: 20 Jun 2026 23:32

Ivory Coast took the lead but were turned over by Germany 2-1 on Saturday in Toronto in the Group E showdown at World Cup 2026. A brace from substitute Deniz Undav qualified a Germany side that had struggled for much of the contest to find answers.

After their respective victories over Curacao (7-1) and Ecuador (1-0), Germany and Ivory Coast met in Toronto for what was a top-of-the-group encounter.

It seemed as though the first major shock of World Cup 2026 was about to unfold when Ivory Coast took the lead — but then came Undav, the Stuttgart substitute whose decisive cameo turned the tie on its head and sent Germany through.

Germany 2-1 Ivory Coast: What happened?

The opening stages were balanced, but it was Germany who created the earliest openings — a Havertz header was kept out by Yahia Fofana, and a Pavlovic goal was disallowed for a challenge on the Ivory Coast goalkeeper.

As the half wore on, however, Germany began to lose an increasing number of duels, and Ivory Coast punished them by taking the lead through Kessie, who finished a Yan Diomande delivery at the second attempt in the 30th minute.

The first #FIFAWorldCup goal for Franck Kessie ☝️?? pic.twitter.com/iZ9uWoOPWT — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 20, 2026

Rather than adjusting, Germany continued to insist on attacking through the centre, precisely where the Ivory Coast's physical presence was most dominant, instead of switching the play wide. Their difficulties deepened after the break, when the 2024 AFCON winners could have extended their lead with more clinical finishing in the area.

As the minutes passed, German pressure gradually built against an increasingly defensive Ivory Coast, and the two substitutes made the difference: Amiri crossed for Undav, who equalised in the 68th minute. In a more disjointed closing stretch, Yahia Fofana produced two excellent saves before Undav seized on a pass from Nmecha to break Ivory Coast hearts in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Germany 2-1 Ivory Coast: The key talking point — Deniz Undav's match-winning cameo

The Stuttgart forward was the second-highest scorer in last season's Bundesliga behind Harry Kane, and had already made his mark against Curacao with a goal and two assists. Once again, it was Undav who lit up the contest, showcasing his instinct and positional intelligence to find himself in exactly the right place at exactly the right moment — first to level, then to win it. Nagelsmann may well want to reconsider whether he continues to use him purely as a luxury substitute.

The tragic moment: Singo in tears

Wilfried Singo had delivered another energetic display on the right side of Ivory Coast's shape when, in the 80th minute, he suddenly stopped during a challenge with Havertz along the touchline. The Galatasaray man clutched the back of his left thigh before sitting down on the bench in tears. His involvement in the remainder of World Cup 2026 may be in serious doubt.

The controversy: Germany's two disallowed goals

Germany believed they had scored twice in the first half. From a Kimmich corner, Pavlovic thought he had headed home, but his challenge on Fofana — who was gathering the ball — prompted Paraguayan referee Juan Gabriel Benitez to rule it out. The decision enraged Germany but was broadly correct, goalkeepers being generally afforded protection by the laws of the game in such situations.

Germany are locked in for the Round of 32 ?#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 20, 2026

Subsequently, Havertz's equaliser was also disallowed for a prior foul by Musiala on Kossounou. The infringement was clear, but Benitez's decision to allow play to continue before eventually blowing his whistle generated further controversy.

Germany 2-1 Ivory Coast: Key stat

Saturday's victory was Germany's first back-to-back win at the World Cup since 2014. Nagelsmann's side had been eliminated in the group stage in each of the two previous editions.

What happens next?

The victory sends Germany into the round of 32, advancing from the group stage for the first time in twelve years.

For Ivory Coast, the focus must now shift to processing a deeply frustrating result and building on the convincing display they produced for an hour. Qualification remains well within reach on Thursday against Curacao.