Saturday's World Cup predictions and previews including Germany vs. Ivory Coast

By Matt Law | 20 Jun 2026 00:05 , Last updated: 20 Jun 2026 00:05

Today's World Cup 2026 predictions includes Germany's clash with Ivory Coast, and a contest between Netherlands and Sweden.

© Iconsport / ANP

NRG Stadium in Houston will play host to a fascinating match on Saturday afternoon, as Netherlands and Sweden prepare to lock horns at the 2026 World Cup.

Sweden are currently top of Group F on three points, having beaten Tunisia 5-1 in their tournament opener, two points ahead of third-placed Netherlands, who drew 2-2 with Japan last time out.

We say: Netherlands 2-2 Sweden

Netherlands were involved in a 2-2 draw with Japan last time out, and we can see the same scoreline occurring here - it should be another entertaining and open game, with the points potentially being shared in the Group F contest.

> Click here to read our full preview for Netherlands vs. Sweden, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / Ulmer, Teamfoto

The top two nations in Group E butt heads at BMO Field in Toronto on Saturday, as four-time world champions Germany face Ivory Coast on matchday two at the 2026 World Cup.

A 2-2 friendly draw was played out between these sides in their only previous encounter in November 2009, with Lukas Podolski scoring twice for Die Mannschaft including a 90-minute equaliser.

We say: Germany 3-2 Ivory Coast

While Ivory Coast's electric frontline possesses more than enough pace to puncture Nagelsmann's vulnerable backline, the sheer creative depth of this Germany outfit should ultimately overwhelm their African counterparts.

We expect a fast start from Die Mannschaft, who have scored first in nine of their last 10 internationals, and they should ultimately prevail following a breathless contest in Canada.

> Click here to read our full preview for Germany vs. Ivory Coast, including team news and possible lineups

© Iconsport / SUSA

Aiming to bounce back from their defeat to Ivory Coast, Ecuador are strong favourites to beat debutants Curacao in their second Group E fixture at the 2026 World Cup.

Saturday's game at Kansas City Stadium comes six days after La Tri were beaten for the first time in two years, but they will back themselves to inflict another defeat on the island nation.

We say: Ecuador 2-0 Curacao

It is hard to make a convincing case for Curacao despite their commendable 38 minutes against Germany on Sunday.

Given Ecuador's drive to return to winning ways after seeing their 19-match unbeaten run ended, La Tri should have enough to claim a routine victory over the debutants.

You can check the best sites to bet on during the World Cup for the latest prices.

> Click here to read our full preview for Ecuador vs. Curacao, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / Marco Steinbrenner / DeFodi Images

Herve Renard’s tenure as Tunisia head coach begins at Estadio Monterrey in Guadalupe on Sunday when his side face Group F rivals Japan at the 2026 World Cup.

Adding to the spectacle, the encounter carries extra significance as it will enter the record books as the 1,000th game in World Cup history.

We say: Tunisia 1-3 Japan

While a response is fully expected from Tunisia as they seek an immediate manager bounce under Renard, containing their opponents' dynamic frontline will prove a daunting task.

Japan have notoriously failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 11 World Cup games, but their superior attacking fluency should ultimately overwhelm their African opponents to secure a decisive victory.

> Click here to read our full preview for Tunisia vs. Japan, including team news and possible lineups