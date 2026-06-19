Germany vs. Ivory Coast: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By Freddie Cotton | 19 Jun 2026 16:56

Germany meet Ivory Coast at the BMO Field on Saturday evening for matchday two of their World Cup campaign.

Die Mannschaft obliterated World Cup newcomers Curacao 7-1 in their opening fixture, while Les Elephants scored late on to win 1-0 against Ecuador.

Here, Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to tune into the match between Germany and Ivory Coast.

What time does Germany vs. Ivory Coast kick off?

Germany and Ivory Coast's Group E encounter will get underway at 9pm on Saturday evening for those watching in the United Kingdom.

Where is Germany vs. Ivory Coast being played?

The sides will meet at the BMO Field in Toronto, a stadium that can hold 43,036 people.

It is one of five group matches being played at the arena during the tournament, including Canada's opening game draw with Bosnia-Herzegovina and Croatia's meeting with Panama on Tuesday night.

How to watch Germany vs. Ivory Coast in the UK

TV channels

Saturday's World Cup bout will be available to watch on ITV 1.

Fans from the UK can watch all 104 games in this summer's tournament on either ITV or BBC channels.

Online streaming

For those that are out and about, the game can be streamed on laptops, mobiles phones or various other electronic products via ITVX.

If listening to the match is a preference, commentary of the fixture will be available on BBC Radio 5 Live which can also be accessed through the BBC Sounds app.

Highlights

Following the final whistle in Toronto, highlights of the match will be available on both ITVX and BBC iPlayer, as well as both YouTube channels.

For the first time, game clips will also be posted to the FIFA World Cup official TikTok account.

What is at stake for Germany and Ivory Coast?

After both sides won their opening fixture, a win on Saturday evening would seal their place in the knockout stages and likely have them finishing top of the group.

Following their World Cup triumph in 2014, Die Mannschaft have been largely poor in international tournaments and will no doubt be keen to compete in the latter stages once again by claiming maximum group points, sealing a favourable draw in the round of 32.

On the other hand, Les Elephants know that any result on Saturday evening would certainly have them in the next round and creating history, with the African nation having never before made it past the group stages of the competition.

> Click here to read our Germany vs Ivory Coast match preview