Argentina lineup vs. Austria: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 Group J game as Lionel Scaloni aims to platform Lionel Messi

By Lewis Nolan | 20 Jun 2026 22:12 , Last updated: 20 Jun 2026 22:17

Lionel Messi will need the right defensive support behind him in order to lead Argentina to the World Cup knockouts when they face Austria on Monday.

The playmaker managed to score three times in his side's opener against Algeria on Wednesday, but the 38-year-old must surrounded by energetic players in gameweek two.

Boss Lionel Scaloni has previously deployed a midfield four to compensate for Messi's ageing legs, and there is no reason to doubt the inclusion of Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez and Thiago Almada this time around.

The captain will also need a willing runner ahead of him, and the perfect option could be Inter Milan's Lautaro Martínez.

Gonzalo Montiel started at right-back against Algeria, but given he is dealing with a hamstring problem, the less risky choice would be to play Nahuel Molina on the right side of defence.

Facundo Medina was a threat all game last time out, and his rampaging runs from left-back could be key on Monday.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is still Argentina's number one, but despite his qualities, he will have to hope that centre-backs Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martinez are at their best.

Argentina possible starting lineup:

E Martinez; Molina, Romero, Li Martinez, Medina; De Paul, Mac Allister, Fernandez, Almada; Messi, La Martinez

> Click here to see how Austria could line up against Argentina