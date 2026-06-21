Monday's World Cup 2026 predictions and previews including Argentina vs. Austria

By Ben Knapton | 22 Jun 2026 00:00 , Last updated: 22 Jun 2026 00:00

Today's World Cup 2026 predictions include a top-of-the-table Group J clash between Argentina and Austria, in addition to France's Group I battle with Iraq.

Argentina vs. Austria World Cup 2026 Match Preview ?? | "The Freak, The GOAT"

Lionel Messi will hope to lead Argentina to the knockouts of the 2026 World Cup on Monday, when his side take on Austria at Dallas Stadium.

The Argentinians triumphed 3-0 when they met Algeria on Wednesday, and they come into their next match top of Group J, whereas Austria are second with three points having beaten Jordan 3-1 on June 17.

We say: Argentina 2-1 Austria

Austria will almost certainly prove more difficult to break down than Algeria, though the genius of Messi may be enough to get the better of their defence.

Argentina must make sure to avoid being caught by their opponents when playing out from the back, and they have to protect their talisman.

> Click here to read our full preview for Argentina vs. Austria, including team news and predicted lineups

France vs. Iraq World Cup 2026 Match Preview ?? | "Clutching At Straws"

Striving to seal a World Cup 2026 last-32 place with a game to spare, France's second Group I contest pits them against Iraq in Philadelphia on Monday evening.

Les Bleus survived a scare to overcome Senegal 3-1 in their tournament opener, while their unfancied foes were battered 4-1 by Norway first up, making it unsurprising to see France voted the firm favourites for this match across the best betting sites for the World Cup.

We say: France 4-0 Iraq

France's defensive vulnerabilities were well-documented ahead of their meeting with Senegal, who further exposed the chinks in Deschamps's armour, but ultimately to no avail.

Iraq should not even experience a sliver of joy in front of goal, as Les Bleus sail into the last 32 with a clean sheet in tow.

> Click here to read our full preview for France vs. Iraq, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Burt Granofsky, Cal Sport Media, Sipa USA

Sitting pretty at the Group I summit after one matchday, Norway can secure a place in the last 32 of the 2026 World Cup in Monday's meeting with Senegal in East Rutherford.

The Scandinavians' outright winner odds in our World Cup betting guide are far superior to the Lions of Teranga, but their African foes will be no pushovers after giving France a scare last time out.

We say: Norway 2-2 Senegal

Fearsome firepower is present at both ends of the field, although neither side has convinced defensively of late, giving rise to a spectacular watch for the neutrals.

Only 10 places separate Norway and Senegal in the world rankings, and a high-scoring draw appears a likely outcome, as both sides' fight for a last-32 spot continues into the final matchday in Group I.

> Click here to read our full preview for Norway vs. Senegal, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Thor Wegner / DeFodi Images

Around a week after their 2026 World Cup opening defeats, Algeria and debutants Jordan meet on Monday night at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, each seeking a first Group J victory.

The North African side, who are given a superior chance of finishing third in our World Cup betting guide, were undone by a Lionel Messi masterclass, while Jordan battled admirably against Austria before conceding twice late on in a 3-1 reverse.

We say: Jordan 1-3 Algeria

Algeria may have limited World Cup pedigree, but the African nation can call on a broader pool of superior match-deciding talent.

Given that their West Asian opponents have conceded at least two goals in every game since the middle of last year, the two-time African champions are fancied to score multiple times to secure victory and eliminate Sellami's side.

> Click here to read our full preview for Jordan vs. Algeria, including team news and predicted lineups