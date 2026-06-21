Team News: France vs. Iraq injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

By Ben Knapton | 21 Jun 2026 22:00

France have the chance to seal their World Cup 2026 knockout place and simultaneously eliminate Iraq when they face the Lions of Mesopotamia in Monday's Group I clash in Philadelphia.

Les Bleus bested Senegal 3-1 first up, while Iraq were crushed 4-1 by Norway, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

FRANCE

Out: None

Doubtful: Malo Gusto (foot)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Digne; Rabiot, Kone; Dembele, Olise, Barcola; Mbappe

IRAQ

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Basil; Ali, Tahseen, Hashem, Doski; Bayesh, Al-Ammari, Iqbal, Ali Jasim; Hussein, Al-Hamadi