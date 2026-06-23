Julian Alvarez future: Arsenal and Barcelona transfer target issues "honest" response to Atletico Madrid career

By Seye Omidiora | 23 Jun 2026 01:29

Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez has publicly confirmed his desire to leave the club during the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old is currently representing Argentina at the World Cup and spoke following a 2-0 group stage victory over Austria.

The forward joined the Spanish side from Manchester City in 2024 for a fee that could reach €95m (£81.8m) and is contracted until 2030.

Alvarez has been a consistent performer for the club, registering 49 goals across 106 appearances over the past two seasons.

However, his future now looks increasingly uncertain following significant interest from rival La Liga clubs.

Julian Alvarez confirms desire to leave Atletico Madrid

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Barcelona are reportedly preparing a formal offer of approximately €100m for the forward after identifying him as their primary transfer target.

The Catalan club are seeking reinforcements following the free transfer departure of Robert Lewandowski, who has recently held talks with Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire.

Real Madrid also recently saw a €150m ( £129.3m) bid for the Argentine rejected, with Atletico questioning the legitimacy of the offer.

Alvarez addressed the ongoing speculation by revealing that he had spoken with club officials to request a departure.

“I can’t hide it,” Alvarez said to ESPN. “I try to be an honest person. I spoke with Atletico de Madrid, and I think a transfer is the best option. I want to fulfill my dream.”

Will Atletico Madrid sanction a Julian Alvarez departure?

© Iconsport / ALTERPHOTOS/Acero

Without a doubt, Alvarez's seeming public transfer request places pressure on the Atletico hierarchy.

Senior officials are reportedly reluctant to sanction a sale without receiving an exceptional financial package.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco have monitored the player closely and could soon submit a renewed bid.

Real, though, are not expected to return with an improved offer following their initial rejection.