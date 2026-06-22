Team News: Panama vs. Croatia injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

By Lewis Nolan | 23 Jun 2026 00:00

Croatia will look to get their 2026 World Cup campaign back on track when they face Panama on Wednesday at Toronto Stadium.

Both teams come into their second Group L clash having lost their opening games - Croatia lost 4-2 against England and Panama lost 1-0 against Ghana - and the two will be keen to put themselves in a strong position ahead of gameweek three.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both nations.

PANAMA

Out: None

Doubtful: Adalberto Carrasquilla (unknown)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Mosquera; Ramos, Cordoba, Andrade; Murillo, Harvey, Barcenas, Blackman; Martinez, Waterman, Rodriguez

CROATIA

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Livakovic; Stanisic, Sutalo, Vuskovic, Gvardiol; Modric, Kovacic, Pasalic; Perisic, Musa, Kramaric