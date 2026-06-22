World Cup Gameweek 2
Panama
Jun 24, 2026 12.00am
Toronto Stadium
Croatia

Team News: Panama vs. Croatia injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

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Panama vs. Croatia injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

Croatia will look to get their 2026 World Cup campaign back on track when they face Panama on Wednesday at Toronto Stadium.

Both teams come into their second Group L clash having lost their opening games - Croatia lost 4-2 against England and Panama lost 1-0 against Ghana - and the two will be keen to put themselves in a strong position ahead of gameweek three.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both nations.

PANAMA vs. CROATIA

PANAMA

Out: None

Doubtful: Adalberto Carrasquilla (unknown)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Mosquera; Ramos, Cordoba, Andrade; Murillo, Harvey, Barcenas, Blackman; Martinez, Waterman, Rodriguez

CROATIA

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Livakovic; Stanisic, Sutalo, Vuskovic, Gvardiol; Modric, Kovacic, Pasalic; Perisic, Musa, Kramaric

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