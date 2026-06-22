Team News: Panama vs. Croatia injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

Croatia will look to get their 2026 World Cup campaign back on track when they face Panama on Wednesday at Toronto Stadium.
Both teams come into their second Group L clash having lost their opening games - Croatia lost 4-2 against England and Panama lost 1-0 against Ghana - and the two will be keen to put themselves in a strong position ahead of gameweek three.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both nations.
PANAMA vs. CROATIA
PANAMA
Out: None
Doubtful: Adalberto Carrasquilla (unknown)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Mosquera; Ramos, Cordoba, Andrade; Murillo, Harvey, Barcenas, Blackman; Martinez, Waterman, Rodriguez
CROATIA
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Livakovic; Stanisic, Sutalo, Vuskovic, Gvardiol; Modric, Kovacic, Pasalic; Perisic, Musa, Kramaric