Team News: South Africa vs. South Korea injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

Both in with a chance of securing second spot behind Mexico in Group A, South Africa and South Korea clash for a World Cup battle on Thursday morning.
Bafana Bafana picked up a much-needed point versus the Czech Republic last time out, whilst the Taegeuk Warriors were narrowly defeated by the co-hosts.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for both sides ahead of their crucial contest at Monterrey Stadium.
SOUTH AFRICA VS. SOUTH KOREA
SOUTH AFRICA
Out: Teboho Mokoena (suspended), Themba Zwane (suspended)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Williams; Mudau, Okon, Mbokazi, Modiba; Mbatha, Sithole, Adams; Maseko, Appollis, Rayners
SOUTH KOREA
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: S Kim; H Lee, M J Kim, G Lee; M H Kim, Hwang, Paik, Seol; K Lee, J Lee; Son