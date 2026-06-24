Team News: South Africa vs. South Korea injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

By Carter White | 24 Jun 2026 02:00 , Last updated: 24 Jun 2026 02:00

Both in with a chance of securing second spot behind Mexico in Group A, South Africa and South Korea clash for a World Cup battle on Thursday morning.

Bafana Bafana picked up a much-needed point versus the Czech Republic last time out, whilst the Taegeuk Warriors were narrowly defeated by the co-hosts.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for both sides ahead of their crucial contest at Monterrey Stadium.

© Iconsport / Newspix

SOUTH AFRICA

Out: Teboho Mokoena (suspended), Themba Zwane (suspended)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Williams; Mudau, Okon, Mbokazi, Modiba; Mbatha, Sithole, Adams; Maseko, Appollis, Rayners

SOUTH KOREA

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: S Kim; H Lee, M J Kim, G Lee; M H Kim, Hwang, Paik, Seol; K Lee, J Lee; Son