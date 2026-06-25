South Africa 1-0 South Korea player ratings: Maseko and Moremi the heroes on a night Bafana made history

By Axel Clody | 25 Jun 2026 05:50

South Africa produced their finest performance of the 2026 World Cup to beat South Korea 1-0 in Guadalupe, Mexico, securing a last-32 place for the first time in their history.

The Bafana Bafana move onto four points and take second place in Group A, while South Korea — who stall on three points — now wait anxiously to discover whether they have done enough to progress as one of the eight best third-placed teams.

South Africa player ratings

© Iconsport / Antonio Ojeda/ZUMA Press Wire

Ronwen Williams — 6/10

A composed and assured display, though Williams was rarely tested by the South Korean attack. Dealt well with aerial situations and read the game intelligently, whether playing short or launching the ball forward.

Khuliso Mudau — 7/10

Reliable down the right throughout. Offered a consistent passing option on that flank and regularly found teammates through the lines with neat, confident play.

Ime Okon — 6/10

Mbekezeli Mbokazi — 7/10

Solid in the heart of defence and composed in possession. Produced a number of impressive passes from the back and formed a dependable partnership with Okon. One of the pillars of South Africa's defensive structure on the night.

Aubrey Modiba — 6/10

Much like Mudau on the right, Modiba delivered a quiet but impressive performance down the left. He showed good game awareness, knowing when to push forward and when to hold position, and linked well with Appollis in that corridor.

Thalente Mbatha — 6/10

Sharp in anticipation and reliable in his defensive work. Operated as part of a midfield pairing with Sithole that effectively policed the centre of the park while also contributing to the build-up from deep.

Sphephelo Sithole — 6/10

Thapelo Maseko — 7/10

Offered a consistent threat down the right flank and caused South Korea's defenders persistent problems with his energy and directness. Despite missing several earlier chances, he kept running and was rewarded with a well-taken goal in the second half.

Relebohile Mofokeng — 7/10

Making his first start at this World Cup, Mofokeng looked hungry from the first whistle. The most creative and inventive player in the South African side, he attempted ambitious passes and long-range strikes while contributing consistently without the ball. Electric and fully committed throughout.

Oswin Appollis — 5/10

Evidence Makgopa — 5/10

Found himself isolated at the tip of the attack and was not frequently involved in South Africa's build-up play. That said, he did his job in the moments that mattered — holding the ball under pressure and winning aerial duels from long passes.

SUBSTITUTES

Tshepang Moremi — 8/10

Immediate impact. Within moments of coming on, he burst forward down the left, beat his man with little difficulty and delivered a perfectly weighted pass for Maseko to finish. An outstanding cameo that directly changed the game.

Iqraam Rayners — 6/10

Jayden Adams — N/R

South Korea player ratings

© Iconsport / Lucio Tavora / Xinhua

Kim Seung-gyu — 6/10

Made two important back-to-back saves in the first half and was not at fault for the South African goal.

Lee Han-beom — 4/10

Was comfortably beaten by Moremi on the run that led to the winning goal and showed persistent uncertainty in his defensive work throughout. Well below the level required.

Kim Min-jae — 6/10

One of the few South Korean defenders to emerge with any credit. The Bayern Munich centre-back was a dependable presence and contributed accurate passing out from the back.

Lee Gi-hyuk — 5/10

Seol Young-woo — 5/10

Hwang In-beom — 4/10

One of South Korea's bigger disappointments of the evening. Subdued and ineffective in his role as the link between midfield and attack. The failure to connect his side's defence to its forwards was a major factor in South Korea's flat performance.

Paik Seung-ho — 4/10

Lee Tae-seok — 5/10

Lee Kang-in — 5/10

Considerably below expectations for one of South Korea's headline names. Lost the ball cheaply on several occasions and had minimal influence on his side's attacking play.

Oh Hyeon-gyu — 5/10

Hwang Hee-chan — 5/10

Another underperformance from a player South Korea had hoped could provide more. Appeared disconnected and lacking sharpness throughout, and was replaced at half time.

SUBSTITUTES

Son Heung-min — 6/10

Introduced at the break as South Korea sought a response to their poor first-half showing. Showed his usual willingness to be involved — dropping deep for the ball and linking play — but could do little to turn the tide.

Jens Castrop — 6/10

Kim Jin-kyu — 5/10

Park Jin-seob — 5/10

Cho Gue-sung — N/R