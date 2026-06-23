Wednesday's World Cup predictions and previews including Scotland vs. Brazil

By Ben Knapton | 24 Jun 2026 00:00

Today's World Cup 2026 predictions include the crunch Group C clash between Scotland and Brazil, while Groups A and B also draw to a close.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Both still in with a chance of reaching the knockout round of the 2026 World Cup, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Qatar will lock horns at Seattle on Wednesday.

Bosnia-Herzegovina are currently third in Group B on one point, while Qatar are fourth, also picking up one point from their first two matches at the competition.

We say: Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-1 Qatar

This is a huge match for both teams, and we are expecting it to be tight on Wednesday, but Bosnia-Herzegovina have enough quality to secure all three points, which could be enough to book them a spot in the knockout round of the tournament.

> Click here to read our full preview for Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Qatar, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Newspix

With first place in Group B of World Cup 2026 at stake, Switzerland and Canada will face each other at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on Wednesday.

Both teams were victorious on matchday two, with the Canadians destroying Qatar 6-0, putting them in first place, above the Swiss on goal difference despite the latter defeating Bosnia-Herzegovina 4-1.

We say: Switzerland 1-1 Canada

While first place is at stake, we believe the objective for both sides in this game will be to avoid a heavy defeat and not suffer any serious injuries or suspensions.

Because of that, we expect a rather cagey affair between two teams who may understandably be looking ahead to the knockout stage.

> Click here to read our full preview for Switzerland vs. Canada, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Morocco and Haiti conclude their Group C campaign at the 2026 World Cup when they square off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Wednesday.

While the Atlas Lions are on the cusp of reaching the knockout rounds, their Caribbean counterparts have already suffered elimination at the first hurdle of this summer’s tournament.

We say: Morocco 3-0 Haiti

While a pride-driven Haiti side will be desperate to sign off from their World Cup adventure with a spirited performance, their glaring lack of a cutting edge up front is likely to leave them exposed against top-tier opposition once again.

Facing a technically superior Atlas Lions outfit hitting their stride at both ends of the pitch, the Caribbean underdogs could be comfortably dismantled by Mohamed Ouahbi's men, who should have few problems securing their place in the last 32.

> Click here to read our full preview for Morocco vs. Haiti, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Johnny Fidelin

Scotland will be aiming to make World Cup history when they lock horns with Brazil in their third and final Group C fixture at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Wednesday.

The two nations meet almost three decades on from their last World Cup clash in 1998 when the South American giants claimed a 2-1 victory en route to reaching the final.

We say: Scotland 1-3 Brazil

Even without the injured Raphinha, Brazil’s vast attacking depth should still have too much firepower for a gritty but vulnerable Scottish backline, as the Selecao look to march into the knockout rounds with maximum momentum.

While a spirited Scotland side are more than capable of breaching a Brazilian defence that looked susceptible against Morocco, we can envisage the South American giants navigating a bumpy ride by outscoring their European counterparts.

> Click here to read our full preview for Scotland vs. Brazil, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

Czech Republic meet hosts Mexico at the Estadio Banorte on Thursday morning in the final round of group matches in this summer's World Cup.

Narodak could only manage a draw against South Africa in their previous tournament outing, while Mexico grabbed their second win of the campaign against South Korea.

We say: Czech Republic 1-2 Mexico

With so much at stake heading into the final group games of the tournament, we expect Czech Republic's encounter with Mexico at the Estadio Banorte will be a cagey affair with very few big chances.

However, after such a promising showing in their first two matches, we think that El Tricolor will do the clean sweep in Group A, sealing top spot and sending Narodak home at the first hurdle.

> Click here to read our full preview for Czech Republic vs. Mexico, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Penta Press

Both looking to secure a spot in the knockout stages, South Africa and South Korea clash in their final World Cup Group A fixture at Monterrey Stadium on Thursday morning.

Bafana Bafana picked up a crucial point versus the Czech Republic last time out, whilst the Taegeuk Warriors were narrowly defeated by section-toppers Mexico.

We say: South Africa 0-1 South Korea

The superior side for the majority against Mexico last time out, South Korea will be confident of collecting maximum points on Thursday morning.

South Africa will be boosted by the return of Sithole in midfield but the Bafana Bafana party at this World Cup is likely to end.

> Click here to read our full preview for South Africa vs. South Korea, including team news and predicted lineups