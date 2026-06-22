Preview: South Africa vs South Korea - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 22 Jun 2026 13:25

Both looking to secure a spot in the knockout stages, South Africa and South Korea clash in their final World Cup Group A fixture at Monterrey Stadium on Thursday morning.

Bafana Bafana picked up a crucial point versus the Czech Republic last time out, whilst the Taegeuk Warriors were narrowly defeated by section-toppers Mexico.

Match preview

Back on the World Cup stage for the first time since hosting the competition in 2010, South Africa have endured a mixed start to their Group A campaign, however, the CAF outfit still possess ambitions of reaching the next stage.

Goals from Julian Quinones and Wolverhampton Wanderers returnee Raul Jimenez sentenced Bafana Bafana to a 2-0 defeat in Mexico City on June 11, before Hugo Broos's troops managed a share of the spoils with Czech Republic last time out.

One of six Mamelodi Sundowns players in the South Africa starting XI at Atlanta Stadium for game two, midfielder Teboho Mokoena netted his 10th international goal from the penalty spot to seal a single point against Narodak.

Eliminated in the group stage during their three other World Cup finals appearances, Bafana Bafana could all-but secure a spot in the last 32 with victory on Thursday, the odds for which you can explore in our World Cup betting guide.

That being said, South Africa are bang out of form and have failed to win any of their past six international contests (D3 L3), with their most recent success coming against Zimbabwe on December 29 in the Africa Cup of Nations.

© Imago / Middle East Images

Since Guus Hiddink led his Taegeuk Warriors to the semi-finals of the 2002 World Cup, South Korea have failed to progress past the last 16 in five attempts, signaling the struggles of an AFC giant on the global stage,

After a dominant opening success over Czech Republic in Guadalajara on June 12, the Taegeuk Warriors' chances of earning a top-two finish were dented by a goalkeeping mishap and Luis Romo's fifth goal in Mexican colours.

Following their narrow defeat to the co-hosts last time out, South Korea are now unable to reach the summit of Group B, but know that victory over South Africa will guarantee second spot in the section.

Despite the Taegeuk Warriors competing at their 11th consecutive World Cup finals, the adoring football public in the Asian country are not high on the abilities of head coach Hong Myung-Bo, who is often criticised for his perceived lack of tactics.

Whilst South Korea may not be tipped for a deep run in this tournament, they possess a number of elite attackers capable of magical moments, including record appearance-maker Son Heung-Min and Paris Saint Germain's Lee Kang-In.

South Africa World Cup form:

L D

South Africa form (all competitions):

L D L D L D

South Korea World Cup form:

W L

South Korea form (all competitions):

L L W W W L

Team News

© Iconsport / Newspix

Hero in the last match, South Africa's Mokoena is suspended after picking up his second yellow card of the World Cup versus the Czech Republic.

As a result, Bafana Bafana need to find a new partner for Thalente Mbatha in the middle of the park on Thursday morning.

Jayden Adams could drop out of South Africa's starting XI after being replaced at half time during round two.

Back in contention after his red card in the opener against Mexico, Sphephelo Sithole could start.

Unlikely to feature again at this tournament, Themba Zwane still has two matches left on his suspension.

Both taken off at the 57-minute mark versus the co-hosts, South Korea stars Son and Lee should start on Thursday morning.

Providing English Championship representation in the midfield of the Taegeuk Warriors, Paik Seung-Ho is set to be given the nod once again.

South Africa possible starting lineup:

Williams; Mudau, Okon, Mbokazi, Modiba; Mbatha, Sithole, Adams; Maseko, Appollis, Rayners

South Korea possible starting lineup:

S Kim; H Lee, M J Kim, G Lee; M H Kim, Hwang, Paik, Seol; K Lee, J Lee; Son

We say: South Africa 0-1 South Korea

The superior side for the majority against Mexico last time out, South Korea will be confident of collecting maximum points on Thursday morning.

South Africa will be boosted by the return of Sithole in midfield but the Bafana Bafana party at this World Cup is likely to end.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.