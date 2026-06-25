Uruguay vs. Spain: Nico Williams is crucial to La Roja's chances of success at 2026 World Cup

By Matt Law | 25 Jun 2026 17:12 , Last updated: 25 Jun 2026 17:16

Nico Williams was one of Spain's stars during their Euro 2024 success, with the Athletic Bilbao attacker playing a vital role in La Roja winning the competition.

The forward featured in six of Spain's seven goals at the European Championship, scoring twice and registering one assist, including a goal in the final against England.

When fit, and in full flow, Williams is first choice for Spain down the left, completing a devastating front three alongside the ever-impressive Mikel Oyarzabal and superstar Lamine Yamal.

Williams has not entered the 2026 World Cup in the best place, though, having had a difficult 2025-26 campaign for Athletic, largely due to fitness problems.

The 23-year-old only managed six goals and seven assists in 32 appearances for Athletic last term, and he has featured off the bench in Spain's two games at the World Cup.

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Williams had his fitness problems during 2025-26 season

Spain have a problem down their left, though, as Gavi found it difficult to make his mark in that area in the goalless draw with Cape Verde in their opening match of the World Cup.

It was Alex Baena's turn against Saudi Arabia, but the attacker was unable to have the desired impact, with Marc Cucurella providing the majority of the threat behind him.

Yamal-Oyarzabal-Williams is a serious front three - one capable of winning the World Cup.

Spain have understandably been managing Yamal's fitness early in the tournament, with the attacker coming off the bench against Cape Verde before starting against Saudi Arabia.

© Imago

Williams can play vital role in Spain's search for World Cup glory

Yamal's importance to Spain is clear - the wonderkid is a sensational footballer, and it would be some story if he inspired La Roja to success at the 2026 tournament.

Williams is also absolutely vital, though, due to his ability to provide a goal threat and also create space for others with his clever movement and blistering pace in the final third.

Spain are in a very strong position in Group H, sitting top of the section on four points, two points ahead of second-placed Uruguay - only a simply incredible turn of events would prevent Luis de la Fuente's side from reaching the next round of the tournament.

© Imago

Williams, Yamal can bring the best out in each other

Williams has a close relationship with Yamal - the pair are great friends and starred together during Euro 2024, and we could see more of the same in the latter stages of the World Cup.

As it stands, Spain will top Group H and take on Austria in the round of 32 ahead of a potential last-16 clash against Portugal, which would be a huge affair.

Williams has another group game to get up to speed before the real business begins, and he could yet have a massive say for De la Fuente's side at the tournament.