Uruguay vs. Spain: Bielsa's side must win or go home — can they spring a famous upset?

By Axel Clody | 26 Jun 2026 11:36

Uruguay head into the final round of Group H fixtures under enormous pressure.

Two draws — a 1-1 against Saudi Arabia and a 2-2 against Cape Verde — have left Marcelo Bielsa's side needing to beat Spain, one of the pre-tournament favourites, to avoid a second successive group-stage elimination at a World Cup. Defeat on Friday night at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara means going home.

The Celeste will also encounter a very different challenge from the two they have already faced.

Against Saudi Arabia, Uruguay were the dominant side in possession — 59 per cent in the first half, 75 per cent in the second. Cape Verde had the ball only 35 per cent of the time. Against Spain, those figures will almost certainly be reversed.

Bielsa's side have been an attacking threat across their two matches, combining for 44 shots, 77 cross attempts, three clear-cut chances and an expected goals tally of 4.04.

The test is whether that output can be produced against a side that will control the ball for long periods and press high — and whether Uruguay can be decisive enough with the limited possession they earn. Two matches from three years ago offer a useful template.

How Uruguay beat Brazil and Argentina

© Imago / Xinhua

The 2023 South American World Cup qualifying campaign produced what many regard as the finest two performances of the Bielsa era. Uruguay defeated Argentina 2-0 at La Bombonera and Brazil 2-0 within the space of a month.

The opponents were in different forms and the contexts were distinct, but several threads connect both results.

First and most striking: clinical efficiency. Uruguay needed only five shots to beat Brazil and six to put away Argentina. Not a single wasted opportunity, not a moment of hesitation when the chance came.

Second: the physical and tactical intensity of their pressing. Bielsa's men pressed hard in man-to-man coverage and, when beaten, were not shy about committing fouls — 40 infractions across the two games combined. Yet despite that aggression, they were willing to drop into a lower defensive block when the situation demanded, remaining combative even in passive phases.

It was from a press-and-win-back sequence that Matias Vina robbed possession and crossed for Ronald Araujo to score the first goal at La Bombonera, silencing the packed stadium.

Lionel Messi admitted afterwards that Argentina 'never felt comfortable' throughout the evening. He also noted that the game was played 'at a fast pace and we ended up adapting to that style, which is not ideal for us.'

Darwin Nunez was central to the pace of Uruguay's attacks, his explosive speed in transition proving decisive. His second goal against Argentina, a perfectly executed counter-attack, secured the historic win, the first for Uruguay on Argentine soil in a qualifying fixture.

Against Brazil, managed at the time by Fernando Diniz, Uruguay did not need to be quite so vertical. Despite only 39 per cent possession, they were able to manage the tempo. Both goals came from precise deliveries from wide positions — a weapon that has remained a constant in their World Cup campaign.

What those wins can teach Uruguay ahead of Spain

© Imago / Photosport

The efficiency Uruguay showed in both of those games must be the model for Friday night. Against a Spain side that will dominate the ball, the Celeste are unlikely to create chances in volume. The ones they do create will need to be taken.

Defensively, the dedication and intensity that made those 2023 wins possible will be equally essential. Wide forwards Agustin Canobbio and Maxi Araujo — quick, hard-working and disciplined without the ball — will be key in preventing Spain from building rhythm in wide areas.

Bielsa himself has not tried to hide his tactical approach ahead of the match. 'Spain's game is about combination play,' he told reporters.

'We will have to defend. But one of the best ways to do that is not to allow the opponent too much time on the ball. We will try to make sure that does not happen.' He added, separately: 'Spain are at their worst when they have less time on the ball. That idea does not change.'

Spain did show signs of vulnerability defensively when they drew 0-0 with Cape Verde in their opening match — a deeply disciplined, organised side that denied them any rhythm.

Lamine Yamal was absent from that game, however, and his return for the 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia transformed Spain's ability to break through a compact shape. His dribbling and creativity represent precisely the threat that makes maintaining a defensive block so difficult.

Uruguay will need to overcome their internal divisions as well as Spain

© Iconsport / Efe / ABACAPRESS.COM / Alberto Boal

Fewer than three years have passed since those two qualifying victories, but they feel like a different era. They came in the early months of Bielsa's tenure, a time of strong performances and genuine optimism — at least until the 2024 Copa America, after which a breakdown in the relationship between the coaching staff and several senior players became public.

Those tensions have not gone away, and they have resurfaced at the worst possible moment. According to Radio El Desmarque, Sergio Rochet, Manuel Ugarte, Rodrigo Bentancur and Federico Valverde requested a meeting with Bielsa to express their concern that the intensity of training sessions was leaving them fatigued for matches.

The four are also understood to have asked the boss to adopt a more passive approach against Spain — sitting deeper and focusing exclusively on counter-attacks. Bielsa refused to change his approach.

So against Spain, Uruguay must overcome not only one of the most technically accomplished sides in the tournament, but also the internal disagreements that continue to cloud their World Cup campaign.

'It will be like a final,' Bielsa said, 'where you have to take every detail into account and where the will to fight for every metre and every ball will be at its maximum.'

Whether his players share that sentiment will likely determine whether Uruguay's World Cup continues.