Player Ratings: Spain 1-0 Uruguay player ratings: Baena nets the winner as Muslera's howler proves costly

By Naim Beneddra | 27 Jun 2026 06:34

Spain secured top spot in Group H with a narrow 1-0 win over Uruguay on Friday in Guadalajara. Álex Baena's deflected strike — helped enormously by a Fernando Muslera blunder — proved enough to send La Celeste home. Here are the player ratings from the match.

Uruguay player ratings vs. Spain

GOALKEEPER

Fernando Muslera — 2/10

A calamitous evening for the veteran goalkeeper. Shaky on aerial balls throughout, he then gifted Spain their winner by failing to hold a relatively routine Baena effort, watching it roll into the net. Hooked at half-time.

DEFENCE

Guillermo Varela — 7/10

One of Uruguay's better performers. Disciplined and composed at right-back, he did his defensive work diligently and kept Lamine Yamal relatively quiet on that side. Rarely ventured forward, but rarely needed to.

Sebastián Cáceres — 6/10

A solid if unspectacular display. Won the majority of his aerial duels against Oyarzabal and held his shape well alongside Olivera. Did not put a foot wrong.

Mathías Olivera — 6/10

Dependable. Worked hard to keep the Spanish attack at bay and offered composure when Uruguay tried to build from the back.

Juan Manuel Sanabria — 6/10

Given the unenviable task of containing Lamine Yamal, Sanabria acquitted himself well. Showed positional awareness, closed down spaces effectively and did not panic when under pressure.

Spain secured top spot in Group H with a narrow 1-0 win over Uruguay on Friday in Guadalajara. Álex Baena's deflected strike — helped enormously by a Fernando Muslera blunder — proved enough to send La Celeste home. Here are the player ratings from the match.

Uruguay player ratings vs. Spain

GOALKEEPER

Fernando Muslera — 2/10

A calamitous evening for the veteran goalkeeper. Shaky on aerial balls throughout, he then gifted Spain their winner by failing to hold a relatively routine Baena effort, watching it roll into the net. Hooked at half-time.

DEFENCE

Guillermo Varela — 7/10

One of Uruguay's better performers. Disciplined and composed at right-back, he did his defensive work diligently and kept Lamine Yamal relatively quiet on that side. Rarely ventured forward, but rarely needed to.

Sebastián Cáceres — 6/10

A solid if unspectacular display. Won the majority of his aerial duels against Oyarzabal and held his shape well alongside Olivera. Did not put a foot wrong.

Mathías Olivera — 6/10

Dependable. Worked hard to keep the Spanish attack at bay and offered composure when Uruguay tried to build from the back.

Juan Manuel Sanabria — 6/10

Given the unenviable task of containing Lamine Yamal, Sanabria acquitted himself well. Showed positional awareness, closed down spaces effectively and did not panic when under pressure.

MIDFIELD

Manuel Ugarte — 7/10

Uruguay's midfield standout before his evening was cut short by a knee injury late in the first half. Sharp in the tackle, good at protecting the defensive line, and smart with the ball under pressure. His absence in the second half was keenly felt.

Rodrigo Bentancur — 6/10

Did the basics efficiently without ever imposing himself on the game. Kept things ticking without taking any risks.

Federico Valverde — 4/10

The biggest disappointment in a Uruguay shirt. Expected to be the driving force, Valverde was instead anonymous: misplaced simple passes, sloppy in possession, and almost entirely absent in attack. A night to forget for Real Madrid's talisman.

ATTACK

Agustín Canobbio — 5/10

More combative than creative. Spent much of the match squaring up to Cucurella and getting under the opposition's skin, but provided little in the way of genuine attacking threat. Sent off in injury time for a reckless challenge on Cubarsí.

Maxi Araújo — 6/10

The most purposeful of Uruguay's attackers. Moved intelligently, gave Marcos Llorente problems down the left flank and never stopped working. Let down by those around him.

Darwin Núñez — 5/10

Battled hard but found no joy. The Liverpool striker struggled to hold the ball up, lost his duels too often and was isolated from meaningful service. Faded as the match wore on.

SUBSTITUTES

Nicolás de la Cruz — 6/10

Federico Viñas — 6/10

Brian Rodríguez — 5/10

Sergio Rochet — 6/10

Offered more reassurance than Muslera in the time he had. Commanded his area with authority and made no mistakes when called upon.

Spain player ratings vs. Uruguay

GOALKEEPER

Unai Simón — 5/10

Unconvincing with the ball at his feet and nervy on crosses. Fortunate that Uruguay posed so little threat, as he was not at his best and looked ill at ease throughout.

DEFENCE

Marcos Llorente — 6/10

Solid enough at right-back. Kept Araújo in check for long stretches and covered his defensive responsibilities without fuss, though offered little going forward.

Pau Cubarsí — 7/10

One of Spain's standout performers. Elegant and assured in possession, he played some ambitious line-breaking passes and came through his defensive duels with authority. Was on the receiving end of Canobbio's late lunge but showed composure throughout.

Aymeric Laporte — 7/10

A commanding presence at the back. Led the defensive line with experience, rarely troubled by Uruguay's limited attacking forays.

Marc Cucurella — 6/10

Competent defensively and dealt well with Canobbio's persistent needling. Offered very little in an attacking sense, however, which is highly uncharacteristic for him.

MIDFIELD

Rodri — 5/10

An underwhelming evening for the world's best midfielder. Gave the ball away cheaply on several occasions and was second best in too many challenges. Has not found his best form at this World Cup.

Mikel Merino — 6/10

Industrious and dependable in the middle third. Did not catch the eye but kept Spain's engine running when Rodri was below par.

Pedri — 5/10

Struggled to find the pockets of space that make him so dangerous. His passing was below his usual standard and he failed to provide the creativity Spain needed in the final third. Replaced early in the second half.

ATTACK

Lamine Yamal — 6/10

Not his most influential night, though certainly not through lack of trying. The Barcelona teenager showed his usual directness and willingness to take on his man, but the final ball or moment of brilliance did not materialise.

Álex Baena — 7/10

Had been struggling for rhythm and made one too many poor decisions before his moment arrived. His low, driven effort should have been saved, but he will take the goal and the match-winner tag with no complaints.

Mikel Oyarzabal — 4/10

A poor evening from Spain's designated focal point. Disconnected from his teammates, sloppy in possession and easily marshalled by the Uruguayan defence. The weakest link in the Spanish attack.

SUBSTITUTES

Fabián Ruiz — 6/10

Dani Olmo — 5/10

Brought on to inject fresh energy in attack but failed to make the desired impact. The most glaring moment came when he received a cutback from Yamal inside the box and blazed his effort over the bar.

Yéremy Pino — 6/10

Nico Williams — 5/10

Ferran Torres — 5/10

MIDFIELD

Manuel Ugarte — 7/10

Uruguay's midfield standout before his evening was cut short by a knee injury late in the first half. Sharp in the tackle, good at protecting the defensive line, and smart with the ball under pressure. His absence in the second half was keenly felt.

Rodrigo Bentancur — 6/10

Did the basics efficiently without ever imposing himself on the game. Kept things ticking without taking any risks.

Federico Valverde — 4/10

The biggest disappointment in a Uruguay shirt. Expected to be the driving force, Valverde was instead anonymous: misplaced simple passes, sloppy in possession, and almost entirely absent in attack. A night to forget for Real Madrid's talisman.

ATTACK

Agustín Canobbio — 5/10

More combative than creative. Spent much of the match squaring up to Cucurella and getting under the opposition's skin, but provided little in the way of genuine attacking threat. Sent off in injury time for a reckless challenge on Cubarsí.

Maxi Araújo — 6/10

The most purposeful of Uruguay's attackers. Moved intelligently, gave Marcos Llorente problems down the left flank and never stopped working. Let down by those around him.

Darwin Núñez — 5/10

Battled hard but found no joy. The Liverpool striker struggled to hold the ball up, lost his duels too often and was isolated from meaningful service. Faded as the match wore on.

SUBSTITUTES

Nicolás de la Cruz — 6/10

Federico Viñas — 6/10

Brian Rodríguez — 5/10

Sergio Rochet — 6/10

Offered more reassurance than Muslera in the time he had. Commanded his area with authority and made no mistakes when called upon.

Spain player ratings vs. Uruguay

GOALKEEPER

Unai Simón — 5/10

Unconvincing with the ball at his feet and nervy on crosses. Fortunate that Uruguay posed so little threat, as he was not at his best and looked ill at ease throughout.

DEFENCE

Marcos Llorente — 6/10

Solid enough at right-back. Kept Araújo in check for long stretches and covered his defensive responsibilities without fuss, though offered little going forward.

Pau Cubarsí — 7/10

One of Spain's standout performers. Elegant and assured in possession, he played some ambitious line-breaking passes and came through his defensive duels with authority. Was on the receiving end of Canobbio's late lunge but showed composure throughout.

Aymeric Laporte — 7/10

A commanding presence at the back. Led the defensive line with experience, rarely troubled by Uruguay's limited attacking forays.

Marc Cucurella — 6/10

Competent defensively and dealt well with Canobbio's persistent needling. Offered very little in an attacking sense, however, which is highly uncharacteristic for him.

Spain secured top spot in Group H with a narrow 1-0 win over Uruguay on Friday in Guadalajara. Álex Baena's deflected strike — helped enormously by a Fernando Muslera blunder — proved enough to send La Celeste home. Here are the player ratings from the match.

Uruguay player ratings vs. Spain

GOALKEEPER

Fernando Muslera — 2/10

A calamitous evening for the veteran goalkeeper. Shaky on aerial balls throughout, he then gifted Spain their winner by failing to hold a relatively routine Baena effort, watching it roll into the net. Hooked at half-time.

DEFENCE

Guillermo Varela — 7/10

One of Uruguay's better performers. Disciplined and composed at right-back, he did his defensive work diligently and kept Lamine Yamal relatively quiet on that side. Rarely ventured forward, but rarely needed to.

Sebastián Cáceres — 6/10

A solid if unspectacular display. Won the majority of his aerial duels against Oyarzabal and held his shape well alongside Olivera. Did not put a foot wrong.

Mathías Olivera — 6/10

Dependable. Worked hard to keep the Spanish attack at bay and offered composure when Uruguay tried to build from the back.

Juan Manuel Sanabria — 6/10

Given the unenviable task of containing Lamine Yamal, Sanabria acquitted himself well. Showed positional awareness, closed down spaces effectively and did not panic when under pressure.

MIDFIELD

Manuel Ugarte — 7/10

Uruguay's midfield standout before his evening was cut short by a knee injury late in the first half. Sharp in the tackle, good at protecting the defensive line, and smart with the ball under pressure. His absence in the second half was keenly felt.

Rodrigo Bentancur — 6/10

Did the basics efficiently without ever imposing himself on the game. Kept things ticking without taking any risks.

Federico Valverde — 4/10

The biggest disappointment in a Uruguay shirt. Expected to be the driving force, Valverde was instead anonymous: misplaced simple passes, sloppy in possession, and almost entirely absent in attack. A night to forget for Real Madrid's talisman.

ATTACK

Agustín Canobbio — 5/10

More combative than creative. Spent much of the match squaring up to Cucurella and getting under the opposition's skin, but provided little in the way of genuine attacking threat. Sent off in injury time for a reckless challenge on Cubarsí.

Maxi Araújo — 6/10

The most purposeful of Uruguay's attackers. Moved intelligently, gave Marcos Llorente problems down the left flank and never stopped working. Let down by those around him.

Darwin Núñez — 5/10

Battled hard but found no joy. The Liverpool striker struggled to hold the ball up, lost his duels too often and was isolated from meaningful service. Faded as the match wore on.

SUBSTITUTES

Nicolás de la Cruz — 6/10

Federico Viñas — 6/10

Brian Rodríguez — 5/10

Sergio Rochet — 6/10

Offered more reassurance than Muslera in the time he had. Commanded his area with authority and made no mistakes when called upon.

Spain player ratings vs. Uruguay

GOALKEEPER

Unai Simón — 5/10

Unconvincing with the ball at his feet and nervy on crosses. Fortunate that Uruguay posed so little threat, as he was not at his best and looked ill at ease throughout.

DEFENCE

Marcos Llorente — 6/10

Solid enough at right-back. Kept Araújo in check for long stretches and covered his defensive responsibilities without fuss, though offered little going forward.

Pau Cubarsí — 7/10

One of Spain's standout performers. Elegant and assured in possession, he played some ambitious line-breaking passes and came through his defensive duels with authority. Was on the receiving end of Canobbio's late lunge but showed composure throughout.

Aymeric Laporte — 7/10

A commanding presence at the back. Led the defensive line with experience, rarely troubled by Uruguay's limited attacking forays.

Marc Cucurella — 6/10

Competent defensively and dealt well with Canobbio's persistent needling. Offered very little in an attacking sense, however, which is highly uncharacteristic for him.

MIDFIELD

Rodri — 5/10

An underwhelming evening for the world's best midfielder. Gave the ball away cheaply on several occasions and was second best in too many challenges. Has not found his best form at this World Cup.

Mikel Merino — 6/10

Industrious and dependable in the middle third. Did not catch the eye but kept Spain's engine running when Rodri was below par.

Pedri — 5/10

Struggled to find the pockets of space that make him so dangerous. His passing was below his usual standard and he failed to provide the creativity Spain needed in the final third. Replaced early in the second half.

ATTACK

Lamine Yamal — 6/10

Not his most influential night, though certainly not through lack of trying. The Barcelona teenager showed his usual directness and willingness to take on his man, but the final ball or moment of brilliance did not materialise.

Álex Baena — 7/10

Had been struggling for rhythm and made one too many poor decisions before his moment arrived. His low, driven effort should have been saved, but he will take the goal and the match-winner tag with no complaints.

Mikel Oyarzabal — 4/10

A poor evening from Spain's designated focal point. Disconnected from his teammates, sloppy in possession and easily marshalled by the Uruguayan defence. The weakest link in the Spanish attack.

SUBSTITUTES

Fabián Ruiz — 6/10

Dani Olmo — 5/10

Brought on to inject fresh energy in attack but failed to make the desired impact. The most glaring moment came when he received a cutback from Yamal inside the box and blazed his effort over the bar.

Yéremy Pino — 6/10

Nico Williams — 5/10

Ferran Torres — 5/10

MIDFIELD

Rodri — 5/10

An underwhelming evening for the world's best midfielder. Gave the ball away cheaply on several occasions and was second best in too many challenges. Has not found his best form at this World Cup.

Mikel Merino — 6/10

Industrious and dependable in the middle third. Did not catch the eye but kept Spain's engine running when Rodri was below par.

Pedri — 5/10

Struggled to find the pockets of space that make him so dangerous. His passing was below his usual standard and he failed to provide the creativity Spain needed in the final third. Replaced early in the second half.

ATTACK

Lamine Yamal — 6/10

Not his most influential night, though certainly not through lack of trying. The Barcelona teenager showed his usual directness and willingness to take on his man, but the final ball or moment of brilliance did not materialise.

Álex Baena — 7/10

Had been struggling for rhythm and made one too many poor decisions before his moment arrived. His low, driven effort should have been saved, but he will take the goal and the match-winner tag with no complaints.

Mikel Oyarzabal — 4/10

A poor evening from Spain's designated focal point. Disconnected from his teammates, sloppy in possession and easily marshalled by the Uruguayan defence. The weakest link in the Spanish attack.

SUBSTITUTES

Fabián Ruiz — 6/10

Dani Olmo — 5/10

Brought on to inject fresh energy in attack but failed to make the desired impact. The most glaring moment came when he received a cutback from Yamal inside the box and blazed his effort over the bar.

Yéremy Pino — 6/10

Nico Williams — 5/10

Ferran Torres — 5/10