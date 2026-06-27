Chelsea transfer news: Why latest Reece James injury blow should trigger Xabi Alonso into changing summer plans

By Darren Plant | 27 Jun 2026 10:38

With Chelsea on the brink of signing Marco Palestra from Atalanta BC, it is a clear sign that Xabi Alonso wants to ensure that his full-back and wing-back options are stocked ahead of 2026-27.

However, the latest hamstring injury sustained by Reece James on World Cup duty with England should tell the Spaniard that he has more work ahead to ensure that Chelsea are not light in that area of the pitch.

Ahead of the tournament, England boss Thomas Tuchel was criticised for selecting two injury-plagued right-backs in James and Tino Livramento, the latter ultimately needing to withdraw from the Three Lions squad the day before England's first game.

Although replacement Trevoh Chalobah can play at right-back, he is not a like-for-like alternative, and it was clear that the pressure had been ramped up on James to take on more game time and stay fit for what England hope will be a deep run in the competition.

© Iconsport / PA Images

On Friday night, Tuchel confirmed that James had suffered what he described as a "minor hamstring injury" that would keep him out of Saturday's match with Panama. Reports suggest that the Chelsea skipper is likely to miss the last 32 tie four days later.

In the short term, concerns will focus around how England cope with the absence of a player that Tuchel holds in the highest regard, but Alonso should be looking deeper as to why and when James suffers recurrences of hamstring issues.

Reece James should no longer be viewed as a Chelsea right-back

The common denominator with James's last three hamstring injuries is that they all came from playing at right-back or left-back.

In November 2024, after playing a number of games in those positions on the back of another hamstring issue, James went more than two months between Premier League appearances.

As recently as March, Liam Rosenior - who initially seemed to be managing James's minutes in an effective way - selected the 26-year-old in back-to-back games against Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United in the space of three days.

James played the full 90 minutes in both. Although he started in central-midfield, he played the concluding minutes at Parc des Princes as a right-back, and the second half versus Newcastle as a right-back. Nearly two months would pass before his next Premier League outing.

© Imago / IPA Sport

And now we have the latest situation. James completes two matches in less than a week at right-back and he is sidelined again. The fact that these injuries come from playing at right-back are not a coincidence.

Enzo Maresca has previously alluded to selecting James as a central midfielder because it limits sprints or explosive bursts of running required for that position. Chelsea also benefit from James's influence in the middle of the pitch, even though the lack of height alongside Moises Caicedo is detrimental to the team as a whole.

Alonso should see James as an option for two Chelsea positions, but not right-back

As Chelsea captain and on a long-term contract, James is an integral part of the Blues first-team squad, but Alonso may have to consider ways to shoehorn the homegrown star into his team.

Playing James as a right-back, or a wing-back, should be completely ruled out. For all of his attacking qualities in those positions when fit, or the fact that he played 39 times in 2025-26, James simply cannot handle the physical load.

This is where the issues could arise. James should only be considered to play as a right-sided centre-back in a back three, or as a central midfielder.

© Iconsport / SPI

Chelsea desperately need height and physicality in the centre of defence and, theoretically, the majority of fans will be excited by the prospect of a back three of Josh Acheampong, Crystal Palace star Maxence Lacroix, providing that he signs, and Levi Colwill.

Alongside Caicedo in midfield, Chelsea would benefit from having a more physically-imposing player, rather than the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Andrey Santos. Chelsea have had success with Caicedo and James in the middle, but it is not the ideal partnership.

How should Alonso change Chelsea transfer plans?

In theory, Chelsea's full-back and wing-back options currently stand at James, Palestra, Malo Gusto, Acheampong, Jorrel Hato and Valentin Barco, providing that he signs from Strasbourg. There is also youngster Geovany Quenda who may be used further forward.

That is a talented group of players, yet James should not be considered for the reasons above, Gusto is too inconsistent, Acheampong should be viewed as a centre-back, Hato is a left-sided centre-back option and Barco needs time to adapt back to life in the Premier League, where he has previously struggled with Brighton & Hove Albion.

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Regardless of whether Gusto leaves Stamford Bridge, acquiring another wing-back - whether that be for the right or left flank - should be of absolute priority.

There are options. Newcastle's former Chelsea left-back Lewis Hall or Sporting Lisbon's Maxi Araujo are both plausible targets. Leeds United's Gabriel Gudmundsson has also been linked with a surprise move to Chelsea.

While Chelsea chiefs should also be looking for an upgrade on their wingers ahead of 2026-27, they need to react to the latest developments with James, or face being left with a list of unpredictable options in a vital area of Alonso's 3-4-2-1 formation.