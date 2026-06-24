Chelsea transfer news: Leeds United star 'on radar' ahead of potential 'unexpected' summer move

By Darren Plant | 24 Jun 2026 15:21

Chelsea have reportedly identified Leeds United defender Gabriel Gudmundsson as a potential summer transfer target.

With Marc Cucurella having left for Real Madrid, Xabi Alonso has been left to determine how he will solve the void on the left flank.

Late on Tuesday evening, it was claimed that Chelsea had made a major breakthrough with Marco Palestra in line to arrive from Atalanta BC.

Palestra is capable of playing on either flank, and as a full-back or wing-back, so the 21-year-old could plausibly be viewed as the direct replacement for Cucurella.

However, as per Expressen, there is the possibility of Chelsea making an approach for Leeds player Gudmundsson.

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Chelsea planning surprise move for Leeds star?

The Sweden international made 32 Premier League appearances last season as Leeds secured their top-flight status for another 12 months.

With Daniel Farke keen to improve his squad rather see established internationals leave Elland Road, the expectation is that Gudmundsson will remain in Yorkshire.

Nevertheless, the report claims that Chelsea have the 27-year-old on their radar ahead of what would be an 'unexpected' move.

Gudmundsson's name has allegedly been included in behind-the-scenes conversations at Stamford Bridge.

When arriving from Lille last summer, he penned a four-year contract.

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Do Chelsea need a player like Gudmundsson?

Chelsea moving for Palestra appears to be an indication that Alonso will deploy a back three with wing-backs next season.

As it stands, Reece James, Malo Gusto and Jorrel Hato are viewed as such options, with Palestra seemingly to follow.

Should Chelsea get a deal over the line for Strasbourg's Valentin Barco as expected, they do not need another left-sided option.

Nevertheless, Gudmundsson is a solid alternative, providing that he would be content with playing backup at Stamford Bridge.

Not only does he have 172 appearances to his name in the top flights of England, France and the Netherlands, there are also 13 main-stage Champions League matches and 26 caps for Sweden on his record.