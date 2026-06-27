Tottenham transfer news: Roberto De Zerbi suffers small loss as £7.8m deal confirmed

By Ben Knapton | 27 Jun 2026 07:45

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the sale of striker Alejo Veliz to Brazilian outfit Bahia.

The 22-year-old joined the Lilywhites in the summer of 2023 - the same year Harry Kane departed - but only made a fleeting impression under Ange Postecoglou.

Veliz made eight Premier League appearances in his first half-season, scoring once in a 4-2 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion, before being loaned out to Sevilla for the second half of the campaign.

The striker has since represented Espanyol and Rosario Central - the club who sold him to Tottenham for £12.9m in 2023 - scoring six goals in 24 appearances in the 2026 season.

Deemed to have no future in North London - where his contract expires in 2029 - Veliz will now make the permanent switch to Bahia, as confirmed by Tottenham on Friday following reports in February.

Tottenham confirm Alejo Veliz sale to Bahia

© Imago / Sportimage

"We have reached agreement with Bahia for the transfer of Alejo Veliz, who will join the Brazilian club on 1 July," Spurs said in a statement. "Alejo is now set to move to the Brazilian top flight on a permanent basis – we wish him well for the future."

Tottenham are understood to have made a small loss of €6m (£5.2m) on Veliz, as Bahia have reportedly paid €9m (£7.8m) to bring him back to South America permanently.

The 22-year-old leaves Tottenham having failed to make a single senior start for the club, as all eight of his Premier League appearances in 2023-24 came as a substitute.

Veliz has become Tottenham's first permanent sale of the summer window, and the second senior player to depart after Yves Bissouma was released at the end of his contract.

Which other Tottenham players could leave this summer?

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

Tottenham's incomings have been the talk of the town so far this summer, as Marcos Senesi, Andy Robertson, Martin Dubravka and Jan Paul van Hecke have all arrived in North London.

More are expected to follow, as Spurs are pushing to sign both Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali, as well as another Manchester City player who Roberto De Zerbi 'loves'.

Major outgoings may be few and far between, but Tottenham could give the green light to Guglielmo Vicario's exit, having agreed a new long-term contract with Antonin Kinsky.

Strikers Richarlison and Dane Scarlett could also find themselves in the shop window, as both players are about to enter the final 12 months of their contracts.

Tottenham kick off their pre-season against MK Dons on July 22, before opening the new Premier League season against Brentford a month later.