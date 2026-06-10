Tottenham suffer £25m transfer loss as double contract decision announced

By Ben Knapton | 10 Jun 2026 10:30

Tottenham Hotspur have announced that long-serving defender Ben Davies has signed a new contract with the club, but Yves Bissouma will leave as a free agent.

Both Davies and Bissouma entered the final six months of their contracts in January, and both experienced underwhelming 2025-26 campaigns due to a variety of factors.

Davies made just five appearances in all competitions, struggling with a hamstring injury during the first portion of the campaign before missing four months after an ankle operation.

The Wales international is also competing with Destiny Udogie, Djed Spence, Souza and new signing Andrew Robertson at left-back, but he has nevertheless extended his stay for another season.

"Tottenham Hotspur really feels like home. It's been a huge part of my football journey and I'm grateful for what the Club has given me so far in my career," Davies told the official Tottenham website.

Ben Davies extends Tottenham contract until 2027

“I'll give everything for this club.” ?



Ben Davies speaks after putting pen to paper on a new deal with Spurs. pic.twitter.com/bZQ5GvUoiF — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 10, 2026

"It's been difficult over the past few months, not being able to help the team on the pitch in some tough moments due to injury. So I tried to help the boys off it as much as I could, being a voice in the dressing room and around the group, contributing in any way I could. My heart's on my sleeve for this Club and I'll give everything for it."

Davies's new deal means that the 33-year-old will now enter a 13th season at Tottenham, who signed the defender from Swansea City for £10.9m in the summer of 2014.

Davies has since amassed 10 goals and 26 assists in 363 matches for the Lilywhites across all tournaments, and he made eight Europa League appearances in Spurs' triumphant 2024-25 run.

While Davies will be sticking around until at least 2027, Bissouma's contract has not been renewed, as confirmed by Tottenham in a separate statement also announcing academy departures.

"We can confirm the departure of Yves Bissouma following the conclusion of his contract," Spurs said. "We extend our grateful thanks to all departing players and their families for their contributions to the club and wish them every success in the future."

Yves Bissouma fails to live up to the Tottenham hype

© Imago / BUZZI

Both Arsenal and Manchester United were hitherto credited with an interest in Bissouma, who sent tongues wagging during his successful spell with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Neither the Gunners nor the Red Devils made an official bid, though, and the Mali midfielder arrived at Spurs for a little over £25m, a seemingly good deal for the club at the time.

However, Bissouma never settled under Antonio Conte and only enjoyed a brief renaissance under Ange Postecoglou in 2023-24, starting 28 Premier League matches before that number dropped to 16 the next season.

The 30-year-old's relationship with Thomas Frank was fractured early on, when he was left out of the squad for the Super Cup due to disciplinary reasons, before missing the entire first half of the campaign with a knee problem.

Bissouma returned to play 11 times in all tournaments in 2025-26, but his signing will ultimately go down as a failure on the financial front.