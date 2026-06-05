When Andy Robertson could make Tottenham debut as Spurs confirm signing of Liverpool legend

By Ben Knapton | 05 Jun 2026 13:36

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the signing of Andrew Robertson on a free transfer ahead of the Scotsman's exit from Liverpool.

The left-back will officially become a free agent when his Anfield contract expires on June 30, after which he will become a fully-fledged Tottenham player on July 1.

The Lilywhites tried and failed to sign Robertson for a cut-price fee during the winter transfer window, and a future deal was contingent on Spurs staying in the Premier League for the 2026-27 season.

After Roberto De Zerbi's side secured survival on the last day of the campaign, Tottenham agreed a deal to sign Robertson, who has become the club's first arrival of the summer window.

Due to the 32-year-old's World Cup commitments with Scotland, he did not appear in any of Spurs' promotional shots, but he sent a message to Tottenham fans from his national team camp.

Andy Robertson sends message to Tottenham fans as signing confirmed

? New message: Andy Robertson pic.twitter.com/k4fo0A0JZv — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 5, 2026

"Hi Tottenham fans, it's me, Andy Robertson here," Robertson said. "As you can see I'm not in Glasgow, I'm in America just now preparing for the World Cup.

"But I just wanted to send you a quick message to say I can't wait to play for you guys, I can't wait to meet you guys, I cannot wait to play in the stadium for the first time in front of you, and I'm already looking forward to next season. All the best and I'll see you soon."

Robertson will battle the likes of Djed Spence, Destiny Udogie and Souza for starts at left-back for Tottenham, whose head coach De Zerbi added: "Andy is someone I've admired for a number of years and he will bring outstanding technical qualities, experience, leadership and mentality to our team.

"He is a proven winner at the highest level over a long period and is someone who can be a big player for us, both on and off the pitch. I can't wait to start working with him and seeing the positive impact he will have on everyone around him."

Robertson will leave Liverpool with a record of 14 goals and 69 assists in 378 appearances for the Reds across all competitions, winning nine major trophies including the Premier League and the Champions League.

When could Andy Robertson make his Tottenham debut?

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

For the next few weeks, Robertson's sole focus will be on the World Cup, as Scotland prepare to face Haiti, Morocco and Brazil in the group stage.

Steve Clarke's men will not be expected to finish in one of the top two spots in World Cup 2026 Group C above 2022 semi-finalists Morocco or five-time winners Brazil, but they could still qualify for the knockout rounds as one of the best third-placed teams.

Robertson would therefore remain in North America until at least early July, and an unprecedented run to the World Cup final for Scotland would see them conclude their Mundial campaign on July 19, but a last-32 or last-16 exit is more realistic.

The defender would therefore have at least a couple of weeks to recuperate, before potentially joining Spurs for their pre-season tour of New Zealand and Australia, where they will play Auckland, Sydney FC and Chelsea.

If Clarke's side are eliminated early from the World Cup, Robertson - an all-time Scotland legend - should be in contention to face Auckland in Spurs' pre-season opener on July 26.