Tottenham transfer news: Spurs in close contact with 17-year-old 'gem' who will cost 'astronomical' fee

By Ben Knapton | 07 Jun 2026 17:51

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly 'in the mix' to sign 17-year-old Saint-Etienne talent Djylian N'Guessan during the summer transfer window.

Ahead of Roberto De Zerbi's first full campaign in charge, Tottenham are undertaking a major overhaul of their defence, having already signed Andy Robertson on a free transfer from Liverpool.

Marcos Senesi has also completed his Tottenham medical and will soon arrive from Bournemouth, while Brighton & Hove Albion's Jan Paul van Hecke remains of interest, despite two failed bids.

However, sporting director Johan Lange is not losing sight of the other end of the field, as Richarlison's long-term future is up in the air, while Dominic Solanke has not convinced fitness or form-wise since his 2024 move.

In a bid to future-proof the Tottenham attack, fussballdaten claims that Spurs are targeting 2008-born N'Guessan, who was not even alive the last time the Lilywhites won a domestic trophy in the EFL Cup.

Who is Tottenham transfer target Djylian N'Guessan?

© Iconsport / Loic Baratoux

A product of the Saint-Etienne youth system, N'Guessan was officially promoted to Les Verts' first-team ranks in 2025 after scoring eight goals in 13 matches at Under-19 level.

N'Guessan has already played the same number of games for the senior side, scoring once in a 3-1 Coupe de France triumph over Quetigny last season, and making three substitute appearances in Ligue 2.

The teenager then scored a penalty as Saint-Etienne beat Rodez AF to reach the promotion/relegation playoff final, but Les Verts were beaten 4-1 by Nice over two legs and thus remained in the second tier.

N'Guessan - hailed as a 'real gem' and 'highly dynamic player' - will soon enter the final year of his contract at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, and Tottenham are now 'lurking' in the background.

Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt have reportedly also expressed an interest in the attacker, who is most comfortable in a centre-forward role but can also be deployed on either wing.

N'Guessan has also won seven caps for the France Under-20 side, helping his country reach the semi-finals of last year's World Cup, where they were beaten by Morocco.

Tottenham sent 'astronomical' Djylian N'Guessan transfer warning

© Imago / Photosport

As N'Guessan is due to become a free agent in 2027, Saint-Etienne are not in a position to demand a huge fee, lest they risk losing him for nothing at the end of next season.

However, the report claims that it would still take an 'astronomical' offer from Tottenham or Frankfurt to prise the teenager away from his boyhood club in the coming weeks.

Nevertheless, both Spurs and Frankfurt remain in close contact with N'Guessan's entourage, although the German side are making the most 'aggressive' push at present.