Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'complete' second signing as Roberto De Zerbi adds Premier League experience to squad

By Lewis Nolan | 07 Jun 2026 00:55

Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of Marcos Senesi on a free transfer, the newest report has revealed.

Following a catastrophic Premier League season that saw the club cling onto their top-flight status by just two points, boss Roberto De Zerbi is set for hectic summer.

Spurs will need to strengthen in a number of areas, though given the club conceded 57 times in the league in 2025-26, the priority area to reinforce should almost certainly be defence.

The Londoners have already been busy this transfer window having brought Andrew Robertson to the club after his contract at Liverpool expired.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Tottenham have completed the signing of centre-back Senesi for free after he left Bournemouth, and he has signed a four-year deal.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Marcos Senesi and Andy Robertson: The key to Spurs' revival?

The priority for De Zerbi must be to avoid a relegation battle next season, so bringing in two players with significant experience in the Premier League should be seen positively.

Robertson is a two-time winner of the league, and while he may have declined from his absolute best, the Spurs squad lacked leaders in the 2025-26 season.

MARCOS SENESI'S 2025-26 PREMIER LEAGUE Matches: 37 Starts: 37 Goals: 0 Assists: 5 Clean Sheets: 10 Duels Won Percentage: 52%

Senesi helped guide Bournemouth to sixth place, their highest ever finish in the Premier League, and his ability on the ball makes him a strong stylistic fit for De Zerbi's style of play.

Though the two defenders may not be the headline signings by the end of the summer, the importance of their additions should not be understated.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Senesi's arrival could be significant given both Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero have been linked with exits this summer.

Van de Ven prefers playing on the left, and while he could still be the starter on that side next season, he does operate in the same areas as Senesi.

Romero has been criticised by Spurs fans for perceived unprofessionalism, and it is perhaps telling that Brighton & Hove Albion's Jan Paul van Hecke has been linked to the club.

It may be risky to lose both starting centre-backs in one window, but there will almost certainly be significant change in the backline over the next few transfer windows anyway.