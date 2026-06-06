Tottenham transfer news: Spurs have 'good chances' of securing Joao Palhinha return as talks continue

By Saikat Mandal | 06 Jun 2026 14:08

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in talks to secure a permanent deal for Joao Palhinha, with the North London club believed to have a strong chance of retaining the midfielder beyond this season.

Palhinha emerged as one of the few bright spots in an otherwise difficult season for Tottenham, with the Portuguese midfielder scoring the decisive goal against Everton that spared the club from the unthinkable prospect of relegation.

The Portugal international joined from Bayern Munich on loan last summer and, while Tottenham possess an option to make the move permanent, they are now attempting to negotiate more favourable terms.

Joao Palhinha future: Tug of war between Spurs and Sporting?

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Under the existing agreement, Spurs would need to pay around €30m (£25.9m) to sign Palhinha permanently, but the club are eager to reduce that figure.

Sporting CP are also firmly in the race and would welcome the opportunity to bring their former midfielder back to Lisbon, with reports suggesting personal considerations could tempt Palhinha into returning home.

Roberto De Zerbi openly admitted his wish to keep Palhinha at Spurs, and conflicting reports have emerged that the former Fulham midfielder has made Tottenham his priority as next move.

According to Florian Plettenberg, Palhinha is expected to make a decision on his future soon, with Spurs currently engaged in talks aimed at securing a revised agreement.

The Sky Deutschland journalist wrote: "Joao Palhinha wants to make a decision on his future soon. The two concrete options are currently Tottenham and Sporting CP.

"Talks are ongoing. Tottenham currently have good chances. However and as revealed, Spurs want to renegotiate with FC Bayern. The option to buy was set at €25m guaranteed, with potential add-ons that could raise the fee to up to €30m. Tottenham want to pay less."

Joao Palhinha: No future at Bayern Munich

© Imago

One thing appears increasingly clear: Palhinha does not feature prominently in Vincent Kompany's plans moving forward.

Bayern invested heavily to sign the 30-year-old midfielder from Fulham, but his qualities have never fully aligned with the demands of Kompany's system.

Even following Leon Goretzka's departure, there is little indication that Bayern intend to offer Palhinha a fresh opportunity, with the German champions instead looking towards younger options such as Tom Bischof to refresh their midfield department.

That stance could ultimately work in Tottenham's favour, as Bayern's willingness to move the player on may encourage them to lower their demands and strike a deal that satisfies all parties involved.