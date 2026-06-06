“Fundamentally unfair”: David Sullivan issues strong statement after stepping down as West Ham joint-chair

By Oliver Thomas | 06 Jun 2026 13:30 , Last updated: 06 Jun 2026 13:36

David Sullivan has announced that he has stepped down from his role as joint-chair of West Ham United with immediate effect after being "made aware of the impending publication of serious historic allegations".

It is understood that none of the allegations relate to West Ham or any of its operation, the club have said in a statement.

The 77-year-old, who made his fortune from owning pornographic magazines and sex shops, has denied any illegal conduct and has made the decision to resign as a director of both WH Holding Limited and West Ham in order to “avoid disruption to the club while he addresses the matter privately.”

In a lengthy statement issued on West Ham’s official website, Sullivan has said that he is leaving “with a heavy heart” and the allegations against him are “fundamentally unfair”.

He also claims that he will be suing the BBC and other media outlets after insisting that he is “absolutely not the person the media has decided to paint me as”.

The statement read: “I have recently become aware that factually incorrect and entirely false, decades-old allegations concerning my personal life are due to be broadcast and published.

“The false allegations levelled against me have been sensationalised by the media. After a lifetime spent building businesses in the adult industry in which I have met thousands of women, it is sadly inevitable that a small number of improper conduct claims are being made against me. I categorically deny these claims.

© Iconsport

Sullivan "suing the BBC for libel" after making "painful" decision to leave West Ham

“I am a private man, and those who personally and professionally know the real David Sullivan, not the caricature invented by the tabloids, know exactly who I am and what I stand for. I am absolutely not the person the media has decided to paint me as.

“I have not been provided with any proper explanation as to how these individuals or their claims were independently verified or assessed for credibility prior to publication. I believe that the entire process has been fundamentally unfair and completely lacking in any due impartiality. I will be suing the BBC for libel, along with any other media outlet that repeats any libelous allegations.

“None of these allegations relate to my more than 30 years in football; West Ham United has been one of the greatest passions and privileges of my life. I care deeply about the club, its supporters, its players, its staff, and its future. At what is already a challenging and important time for the club, I refuse to allow personal matters concerning me to become an unnecessary distraction or a source of instability.

“Therefore, after very careful consideration and with a heavy heart, I have decided to resign as Joint-Chair and Director of West Ham United FC with immediate effect.

“This has been an incredibly painful decision to make, but it is one made out of love, respect, and responsibility toward a football club and a fan base that deserve absolute unity and focus moving forward.

“I am stepping down to apply my full energy and attention on fighting these false allegations. I have officially engaged my legal team and we are preparing to issue legal proceedings in respect of each and every false complaint that has been made against me. I will be seeking full redress, legally and publicly, on every single front.”

Sullivan added: “As I depart, I want to thank everyone connected with West Ham United, past and present, for the loyalty, friendship, memories and European adventures and successes that I will carry with me forever.

“West Ham United will always remain close to my heart, and I have total confidence that the Board of Directors and interim Chief Executive Officer Karim Virani will do everything they can to take the club forward in the right direction. I wish everyone connected with the club every success in the future.

“I will not be making further public comment at this stage, but I reserve all legal rights available to me in relation to any false or defamatory allegations.

© Iconsport / PA Images

A brief timeline of Sullivan's 16-year spell at West Ham

Sullivan has been West Ham’s largest single shareholder since the passing of his business partner David Gold in January 2023, which left him with a 38.8% stake.

He and Gold had previously been co-owners of Birmingham City from 1993 to 2009, before becoming joint chairmen of West Ham in January 2010.

The pair oversaw West Ham’s high-profile move from Upton Park to the London Stadium in 2016, as well as the club’s Conference League triumph in 2023.

West Ham’s best Premier League finish under Sullivan came in 2021 when they secured sixth place qualified for the Europa League, but the club was relegated from the top flight last month after finishing 18th in the table.

Sullivan’s departure from West Ham comes after Baroness Karen Brady left her role as vice-chair in April.

Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo will remain in charge, though, as West Ham prepare for life in the Championship next season for the first time in 14 years.

West Ham have confirmed that interim CEO Karim Virani, reporting into the current Board of Directors, will continue to be responsible for leading the club’s day-to-day operations, while an update on the future structure of the Board of Directors will be provided in due course.