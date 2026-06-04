Sunderland transfer news: Black Cats 'open' to selling West Ham-linked attacker this summer

By Carter White | 04 Jun 2026 11:57

Sunderland are reportedly prepared to sell West Ham United target Eliezer Mayenda this summer.

The Black Cats are gearing up for a campaign in the Europa League after an excellent final-day victory over Chelsea at the Stadium of Light secured a spot in UEFA's second-tier club competition.

Just over 12 months ago, Regis Le Bris's side were competing in the second tier of English football, beating Sheffield United in the 2025 Championship playoff final to secure a place back in the Premier League.

Following an eight-year absence from the top table of the English game, Sunderland were expected to struggle by many, however, the North-East giants comfortably avoided a relegation battle.

The same cannot be said for West Ham, who are back in the Championship for the first time in over a decade after finishing 18th in the Premier League standings, two points behind Tottenham Hotspur in 17th spot.

© Imago

Sunderland willing to sell Mayenda?

According to Football Insider, Sunderland are willing to accept respectable offers for Mayenda, who has struggled for gametime in the Premier League for the Black Cats over the past 10 months.

After starting just eight top-flight contests in 2025-26, the 21-year-old is supposedly unhappy with his situation at the Stadium of Light, where he moved from French side Sochaux during the summer of 2023.

It is understood that Championship-bound West Ham are one of the clubs keen on the services of Mayenda, with the Spain Under-21 international attracting interest from outfits around the European game.

However, it is claimed that the Hammers will find it 'difficult' to sign Mayenda this summer, with the attacker supposedly having a host of top-flight clubs fighting for his signature ahead of next season.

The forward was impressive for Le Bris's side in the Championship during the 2024-25 campaign, in which he netted 10 goals and provided five assists as Sunderland sealed promotion.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Squad overhaul in East London

Preparing for their first Championship campaign since 2011-12, West Ham are set to lose a host of their star players, many of whom will not fancy sticking around for a gruelling term of second-tier football.

Arguably unlucky to miss out on a spot at the World Cup with England this summer, Jarrod Bowen is a top asset for the Hammers after performing consistently in the Premier League over recent years.

Relatively new to the English game, Taty Castellanos has reportedly attracted interest from top-tier outfit Everton following his standout displays for West Ham during the second half of last season.