Argentina predicted XI vs. Honduras: Possible lineup for pre-World Cup friendly in Texas

By Carter White | 04 Jun 2026 11:34

Argentina are set to be without the services of Lionel Messi during their friendly with Honduras on Saturday night.

The Inter Miami man has failed to take part in full first-team training this week as he recovers from muscle fatigue.

Lionel Scaloni's side are hopeful that the 38-year-old will be available for his nation's World Cup opener against Algeria on June 17.

For now, Argentina need to find a replacement on the right flank, with Atletico Madrid's Giuliano Simeone a candidate for the role.

The South American giants are also without the talents of Emiliano Martinez, meaning that Geronimo Rulli should start in between the sticks at Kyle Field.

2022 champion Gonzalo Montiel is battling back from injury, so Nahuel Molina could start at right-back this weekend.

Providing some Premier League representation in the ranks of the World Cup holders, Enzo Fernandez and Alexis Mac Allister are in line for midfield berths.

Argentina possible starting lineup: Rulli; Molina, Martinez, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Mac Allister, Fernandez; Alvarez, Martinez, Simeone

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