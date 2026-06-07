Argentina lineup vs. Iceland: Predicted XI for friendly as Lionel Scaloni to make Lionel Messi decision before World Cup 2026

By Anthony Nolan | 08 Jun 2026 00:33

As World Cup 2026 approaches, Argentina will step up their preparations on Wednesday with a friendly against Iceland at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama.

La Seleccion manager Lionel Scaloni welcomed Lionel Messi back into the matchday squad against Honduras at the weekend, but it remains to be seen whether he will make the XI this time around.

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Juan Musso could continue between the posts, though Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez has begun training with the ball as he closes in on a return to the team after suffering a broken finger.

Just in front of the shot-stopper, Cristian Romero may start alongside Lisandro Martinez, with the Tottenham Hotspur centre-back having played 27 minutes off the bench against Honduras following time out due to a knee issue.

Scaloni might opt to flank the pair with Augustin Giay and Nicolas Tagliafico, considering that right-back Gonzalo Montiel is still dealing with a minor muscle injury.

Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister could see some action in the centre of the park, from where he may look to provide some stability for the forward line while partnering Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez.

Out wide, versatile wingers Giuliano Simeone and Nico Gonzalez will provide support for La Seleccion's front two of Lautaro Martinez and Thiago Almada, helping to break down Iceland's compact defence.

Messi was an unused substitute against Honduras, and while there is an argument to suggest that a start would help the 38-year-old to build rhythm, a few minutes from the bench could allow Scaloni to ensure he is fully fit for the World Cup after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Argentina possible starting lineup:

Musso; Giay, Romero, Martinez, Tagliafico; Simeone, Mac Allister, Fernandez, Gonzalez; Martinez, Almada