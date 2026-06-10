Bosnia-Herzegovina lineup vs. Canada Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 Group B clash with Edin Dzeko aiming to return for their opener

By Joel Lefevre | 10 Jun 2026 01:35 , Last updated: 10 Jun 2026 01:59

A surprise entrant in this tournament, Bosnia-Herzegovina are hoping to spoil the host nation’s party on Friday when they begin Group B action against Canada in Toronto.

Edin Dzeko sat out of their final warm-up match before the start of the World Cup with a shoulder injury and is a big question mark for Sergej Barbarez’s men on Friday.

Ermedin Demirovic might end up taking his place in the squad while Haris Tabakovic is on the roster but could be forced out of their opener as he recovers from a fractured metatarsal.

Ivan Sunjic is dealing with muscle problems leaving the midfielder’s status for Friday’s encounter up in the air.

It will be interesting to see where Barbarez plays Nidal Celik with the Lens defender often utilised as a defensive midfielder for the national team rather than his normal centre-back role in France.

Celik is among the most inexperienced players selected for the national team with just two caps, while Jovo Lukic has three and the only uncapped player on the team is reserve goalkeeper Mladen Jurkas.

Esmir Bajraktarevic is part of the reason they are in the World Cup for a second time, netting the winning penalty in their playoff victory over Italy.

Nikola Vasilj should get the start between the sticks having been involved in both of their playoff shootout wins, stopping one penalty overall with three others failing to find the back of the net.

Six of their players feature in Germany, two at newly promoted Schalke, Dzeko and defender Nikola Katic.

Amir Hadziahmetovic was a part of Hull City’s improbable promotion into the Premier League last season, playing in 37 Championship fixtures while on loan from Besiktas.

Bosnia-Herzegovina possible starting lineup:

Vasilj; Burnic, Gigovic, Muharemovic, Memic; Celik, Basic, Bajraktarevic; Mahmic, Demirovic, Bazdar

> Click here to see how Canada could line up against Bosnia-Herzegovina