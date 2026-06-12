Team News: Qatar vs. Switzerland injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 12 Jun 2026 20:00 , Last updated: 12 Jun 2026 20:00

Qatar and Switzerland will meet in their opening match of the 2026 World Cup on Saturday.

The two nations, who will lock horns for the first time in a competitive match, are competing in Group B, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the game.

QATAR

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Abunada; Al-Oui, Khoukhi, Pedro Miguel, Ahmed; Laye, Fathi, Gaber; Abdurisag, Afif, Edmilson

SWITZERLAND

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kobel; Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez; Xhaka, Freuler; Vargas, Rieder, Ndoye; Amdouni