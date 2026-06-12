World Cup Gameweek 1
Qatar
Jun 13, 2026 8.00pm
San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Switzerland

Team News: Qatar vs. Switzerland injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Qatar vs. Switzerland injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
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Qatar and Switzerland will meet in their opening match of the 2026 World Cup on Saturday.

The two nations, who will lock horns for the first time in a competitive match, are competing in Group B, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the game.

QATAR VS. SWITZERLAND

QATAR

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Abunada; Al-Oui, Khoukhi, Pedro Miguel, Ahmed; Laye, Fathi, Gaber; Abdurisag, Afif, Edmilson

SWITZERLAND

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kobel; Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez; Xhaka, Freuler; Vargas, Rieder, Ndoye; Amdouni

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