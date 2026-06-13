Belgium vs. Egypt: Head-to-head record and past meetings before World Cup 2026 game

By Lewis Nolan | 13 Jun 2026 21:31 , Last updated: 13 Jun 2026 21:34

Belgium will begin their 2026 World Cup campaign on Monday against Mohamed Salah's Egypt, with the two looking to take an early lead in Group G.

The two will clash at Seattle Stadium before group opponents Iran and New Zealand face each other on Tuesday, so Monday will be a good opportunity to claim first place and apply pressure on their rivals.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

© Imago

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 4

Belgium wins: 1

Draws: 0

Egypt wins: 3

Egypt and Belgium may not have faced each other many times, but it is a fixture that the former has enjoyed, winning three of their four encounters with the Red Devils.

When they last clashed in November 2022, many thought that Belgium's golden generation would easily get the better of their counterparts, but a first-half strike from Mostafa Mohamed gave the Pharaohs a lead at the interval.

Their advantage was doubled moments after the break, with Trezeguet scoring after being played through by talisman Mohamed Salah.

Belgium boasted the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois in their starting XI that day, while Dries Mertens and Youri Tielemans both came on as substitutes.

However, the best they could muster was a consolation goal from Lois Openda 14 minutes from time, losing their third match in four meetings with Egypt.

No Belgium player has netted more than one goal against the Pharaohs, while Emad Meteb is the only Egyptian to have found the back of the net at least twice against the Belgians.

Hazem Emam scored Egypt's only goal in their 1-0 win against the Red Devils in 1999 when the two nations first met, giving his side a 13th-minute lead.

Belgium made several attacking changes in an attempt to claw their way back into the game, but Egypt held on and recorded a victory.

Previous meetings

Nov 18, 2022: Belgium 1-2 Egypt (International Friendlies)

Jun 06, 2018: Belgium 3-0 Egypt (International Friendlies)

Feb 09, 2005: Egypt 4-0 Belgium (International Friendlies)

Mar 30, 1999: Belgium 0-1 Egypt (International Friendlies)

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