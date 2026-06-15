Belgium 1-1 Egypt player ratings: Romelu Lukaku to the rescue after Emam Ashour scores stunner

By Matthew Cooper | 15 Jun 2026 22:12 , Last updated: 15 Jun 2026 22:14

Belgium kicked off their World Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw against Egypt on Monday evening.

Egypt took the lead in the first half thanks to a brilliant goal from Emam Ashour, but Belgium equalised in the second half thanks to a Mohamed Hany own goal as he attempted to prevent Romelu Lukaku from scoring.

Here, Sports Mole provides player ratings from the clash between Belgium and Egypt in the 2026 World Cup.

Belgium player ratings vs. Egypt:

Belgium are level!



Romelu Lukaku comes on and is instantly involved in the box as Egypt's Mohamed Hany turns it into his own net. ❌ pic.twitter.com/nHymmWLZHT — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 15, 2026

GOALKEEPER

Thibaut Courtois - 6/10

DEFENDERS

Thomas Meunier - 6/10

Lost his man for Egypt's goal, having been guilty of ball watching. Made up for his mistake by providing the cross that led to the equaliser.

Nathan Ngoy - 5/10

Brandon Mechele - 5/10

Timothy Castagne - 4/10

MIDFIELDERS

Amadou Onana - 6/10

Youri Tielemans - 6/10

Kevin de Bruyne - 7/10

Heavily involved in the majority of Belgium's attacks and a constant threat from set pieces. Remains key to Belgium's hopes of going far at this tournament.

ATTACKERS

Leandro Trossard - 4/10

Failed to track back for Ashour's goal, leaving Belgium with a gap in midfield that Egypt were able to exploit. Struggled to make much of an impact going forward.

Charles De Ketelaere - 5/10

Struggled on the left in the first half as Egypt doubled up against him, but made more of an impact in the second after being given more freedom. Must improve as the tournament goes on.

SUBSTITUTES

Maxim De Cuyper - 5/10

Nicolas Raskin - 5/10

Romelu Lukaku - 8/10

Made an immediate impact, forcing the equaliser just 23 seconds after replacing De Ketelaere. Made his way into the box to meet Meunier's cross and Hany ultimately got the final touch as he tried to prevent Lukaku from scoring.

Matias Fernandez-Pardo - N/A

Hans Vanaken - N/A

Egypt player ratings vs. Belgium:

Emam Ashour scores his first international goal and Egypt have lift-off in Seattle! ✅



That is some finish ? pic.twitter.com/y9okPV0BS1 — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 15, 2026

GOALKEEPER

Mostafa Shobeir - 6/10

DEFENDERS

Mohamed Hany - 7/10

Was largely excellent defensively up against Doku in the first half, forcing him to change roles after the break. Unfortunate to score an own goal that put Belgium level.

Yasser Ibrahim - 6/10

Hamdi Fathy - 6/10

Ahmed Fatouh - 5/10

MIDFIELDERS

Mohamed Lasheen - 6/10

Marwan Attia - 6/10

ATTACKERS

Mostafa Zico - 6/10

Set up Ashour with an excellent pass and looked a threat throughout the game, although he did miss a header that could have made it 2-0.

Emam Ashour - 8/10

Scored a stunning goal to put Egypt ahead, firing past Thibaut Courtois from just outside the box after receiving the ball from Salah. What a time to score his first ever goal for Egypt!

Omar Marmoush - 6/10

SUBSTITUTES

Ramy Rabia - 5/10

Hamza Abdelkarim - N/A

Zizo - N/A

Karim Hafez - N/A

Ibrahim Adel - N/A