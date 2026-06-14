Monday's World Cup predictions and previews including Spain vs. Cape Verde, Belgium vs. Egypt

By Ben Knapton | 15 Jun 2026 00:00

Today's World Cup 2026 predictions include the Group H mismatch between Spain and Cape Verde, as well as Kevin De Bruyne's Belgium against Mohamed Salah's Egypt in Group G.

Spain vs. Cape Verde World Cup 2026 Match Preview ?? | "The Biggest Mismatch"

Spain will be bidding to make the perfect start to their 2026 World Cup campaign when they take on tournament debutants Cape Verde in Atlanta on Monday.

La Roja will also take on Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in Group H this summer, and Luis de la Fuente's team are one of the favourites to triumph at the competition.

We say: Spain 3-0 Cape Verde

Cape Verde deserve so much respect for qualifying for the competition, but we are struggling to back them to cause Spain problems on Monday; La Roja should be able to secure all three points in routine fashion to take charge of Group H.

> Click here to read our full preview for Spain vs. Cape Verde, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / MB Media

In what could be the defining match of Group G, Belgium will lock horns with Egypt in their opening World Cup 2026 clash at Seattle Stadium on Monday.

Belgium might have ambitions of winning the competition given they are ranked ninth by FIFA, whereas opponents Egypt are ranked 29th and will be competing in just their fourth ever World Cup finals.

We say: Belgium 1-1 Egypt

There is no doubt that Belgium possess a more talented roster than their opponents, though it is impossible to ignore their history of underperformance at major tournaments.

Perhaps the difference between one point and zero for Egypt will be the fitness of Salah, but the fact that the Pharaohs cannot be ruled out makes this game a fascinating fixture for those seeking the best World Cup betting sites.

> Click here to read our full preview for Belgium vs. Egypt, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Paul Terry, Sportimage

Hard Rock Stadium will host Saudi Arabia against Uruguay on Monday evening, as both countries get their respective 2026 World Cup campaigns underway.

The two teams are competing in Group H this summer alongside Spain and Cape Verde, and it is shaping up to be a fascinating battle to reach the knockout round.

We say: Saudi Arabia 1-2 Uruguay

This is a tough match to call, as cases can be made for either to win it - we came close to backing a draw but have just settled on Uruguay, who have a lot of talent in midfield and attack.

> Click here to read our full preview for Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Gonzales Photo

Iran take on returning New Zealand at SoFi Stadium in their World Cup 2026 opener, aiming to get off to a positive start in Group G.

The Monday night encounter (early morning UK) marks the return of the Oceania outfit after a 16-year absence, and their form heading into the fixture does not augur well for their prospects of success.

We say: Iran 2-0 New Zealand

While New Zealand ought to be excited about their return to the global stage, it is hard to make a case for the out-of-form All Whites to get the better of Iran on Monday.

Despite their logistical challenges, Team Melli, who feature in our World Cup betting guide, are backed to edge their opponents and put pre-World Cup issues behind them in the interim.

> Click here to read our full preview for Iran vs. New Zealand, including team news and predicted lineups