Preview: Spain vs Cape Verde - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 13 Jun 2026 14:45 , Last updated: 13 Jun 2026 14:49

Spain will be bidding to make the perfect start to their 2026 World Cup campaign when they take on tournament debutants Cape Verde in Atlanta on Monday.

La Roja will also take on Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in Group H this summer, and Luis de la Fuente's team are one of the favourites to triumph at the competition.

Match preview

Spain vs. Cape Verde World Cup Preview And Predictions

Alongside France, Spain are considered to be the favourites for the 2026 World Cup, with head coach De la Fuente boasting a spectacular squad, and La Roja are the reigning European champions, beating England in the final of Euro 2024.

Spain won the World Cup in 2010 but have disappointed in their last three tournaments, being knocked out in the group stage in 2014 and then only making the round of 16 in 2018 and 2022, so there is room for serious improvement this summer.

La Roja will enter this match off the back of a 3-1 win over Peru in their final friendly ahead of the World Cup, and they are unbeaten in their last 10 matches, recording seven wins in the process.

It would be one of the biggest shocks in the history of football if they were unable to overcome Cape Verde on Monday, and they are the heavy favourites to finish at the top of a group which also includes Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.

This fixture will represent the first-ever meeting between Spain and Cape Verde, and on paper at least, it is one of the biggest mismatches at this summer's tournament.

© Iconsport / BackpagePix

Cape Verde finished ahead of Cameroon in their qualification group for the 2026 World Cup, and history will be made on Monday when they take to the field against Spain - a match that represents their first-ever contest at the finals of a World Cup.

Bubista's side have actually been victorious in each of their last three matches, including their two pre-World Cup friendlies against Serbia and Bermuda.

Indeed, the national team recorded a 3-0 victory over Serbia at the end of May before beating Bermuda 3-0 on June 6 to round off their preparations for this summer's tournament.

Cape Verde will know that they are up against it this summer, and Spain represent their toughest opponents in Group H, but the Blue Sharks have a puncher's chance of qualifying in either second or third, as both Saudi Arabia and Uruguay have their weaknesses.

Bubista's team will take on Uruguay in their second match in the section on June 21 before rounding off their group-stage campaign against Saudi Arabia five days later.

Spain form (all competitions):

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Cape Verde form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago

Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams both returned to full training with Spain at the end of last week, with the pair recovering from recent injury problems.

However, it would be a surprise to see either risked from the start against Cape Verde, with the star attacking duo instead expected to feature off the bench.

Victor Munoz is also a doubt due to muscular overload, so there could be starts for Ferran Torres and Alex Baena alongside Mikel Oyarzabal in the final third of the field.

Pedro Porro is likely to be given the nod at right-back, while Fabian Ruiz, Rodri and Pedri are set to feature as the midfield three in Spain's 2026 World Cup opener.

Cape Verde, meanwhile, have no fitness concerns heading into the contest with La Roja.

Ryan Mendes is Cape Verde's highest goalscorer of all time, finding the back of the net on 22 occasions in 97 caps, and the 36-year-old is set to feature in the starting side.

There is also expected to be a spot in the XI for Dailon Livramento, who has seven goals in 22 caps, while Villarreal's Logan Costa will be a starter at the back.

Spain possible starting lineup:

Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Ruiz, Rodri, Pedri; F Torres, Oyarzabal, Baena

Cape Verde possible starting lineup:

Vozinha; Moreira, Costa, Pico, Paulo; Semedo, Pina; Mendes, Monteiro, Cabral; Dailon

We say: Spain 3-0 Cape Verde

Cape Verde deserve so much respect for qualifying for the competition, but we are struggling to back them to cause Spain problems on Monday; La Roja should be able to secure all three points in routine fashion to take charge of Group H.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.