Liverpool transfer news: What Reds 'plan' to do for Yan Diomande after opening bid rejected

By Saikat Mandal | 21 Jun 2026 15:59

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to submit a second bid for Yan Diomande after their opening offer was rejected earlier this month.

The Reds have already strengthened their attacking options ahead of Andoni Iraola's first season in charge with the signing of Osasuna winger Victor Munoz.

The Spain international was reportedly close to joining Newcastle United, but Liverpool arrived late on the scene and hijacked the deal.

The 22-year-old is not expected to be the only forward to arrive at Anfield this summer, as Liverpool remain keen to sign Diomande as well.

Liverpool prepared to make lodge second bid for Yan Diomande

© Imago / Fotoarena / Marcelo Machado de Melo

The Reds have been heavily linked with a move for Diomande over the past few months after he impressed during his debut Bundesliga campaign with RB Leipzig.

The exciting and versatile winger made 20 goal contributions during the 2025-26 season, and he is widely regarded as one of the most highly-rated young attackers in world football.

Liverpool submitted an opening bid in the region of €100m (£87m) for Diomande, but Leipzig were quick to reject the offer as it did not match their valuation of the player.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Reds are prepared to submit a second bid for Diomande, who is also being targeted by French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Leipzig want to keep their prized asset for one more season, but Diomande prefers to leave now, which could work in Liverpool's favour.

How much Liverpool need to pay to sign Yan Diomande

© Iconsport / Ewen Gavet

It was previously reported that Liverpool proposed an offer consisting of a guaranteed €90m (£78m) and a further €10m (£8.7m) in add-ons.

The Bundesliga side could demand €120m (£104m) to sanction Diomande's departure this summer, and it remains to be seen how far Liverpool are willing to go to tempt Leipzig into negotiations.

Liverpool would likely need to increase the guaranteed portion of their offer and put together a package that comes closer to Leipzig's valuation in order to strike an agreement.