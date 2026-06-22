Liverpool transfer news: PSG 'step back' from Yan Diomande race as Reds gain ground

By Axel Clody | 22 Jun 2026 10:12

Liverpool have been handed a significant boost in their pursuit of RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, after reports emerged that Paris Saint-Germain's interest has cooled considerably.

For several weeks, PSG and Liverpool were widely reported as the two leading contenders for the 19-year-old. The Reds moved first, submitting a £85m offer that Leipzig rejected, with a PSG move expected to follow in the coming days. According to PSG Inside-Actus, however, that offensive may never materialise.

PSG's interest in Diomande cools significantly

© Imago / PRESSE SPORTS

The interest from the two-time European champions has 'cooled significantly in recent days', the source reports. PSG are said to still admire the Ivory Coast international's profile but are now exploring alternative targets in the current market.

The primary reason is financial. Having already seen a £85m bid rejected, Leipzig are understood to be holding out for approximately £106m this summer. PSG are reportedly reluctant to commit that level of investment to a single player, particularly as it would restrict their ability to address other areas of the squad in the window.

Price and competition the key factors

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

The second factor is the sheer weight of competition for Diomande's signature. The winger has been one of the standout performers of the season, contributing 13 goals and 10 assists in 36 games for Leipzig, and his ability in one-on-one situations has drawn admiring glances from clubs across Europe.

Alongside Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Manchester United and Bayern Munich are all monitoring the teenager. That level of interest is only likely to drive his price higher, making PSG's reluctance to enter a bidding war even more understandable.

The source also indicates that PSG have fallen slightly behind in the race, even if no club has yet reached a definitive agreement with either Diomande or Leipzig. As a result, PSG are said to be keeping tabs on the situation from a distance while prioritising other targets they have identified, whose names have yet to emerge.