Transfer news and rumours today: Crystal Palace's new 'star', Aston Villa boost, Liverpool exit latest

By Lewis Nolan | 21 Jun 2026 20:24

Crystal Palace have monitored Australia and Watford star Nestory Irankunda, the latest report has claimed.

The Eagles were crowned champions of the Conference League at the end of 2025-26, claiming their second ever trophy.

However, they lost boss Oliver Glasner following the expiry of his contract, and they could be set to lose key players before the start of the new Premier League season.

Midfielder Adam Wharton has attracted interest from top sides, while it would not be surprising if forwards like Ismaila Sarr were targets for other teams in the Premier League.

Palace may need to strengthen this summer to mitigate the loss of some of their stars, and Football Insider claim that they have monitored attacker Nestory Irankunda, who is competing at the World Cup with Austrailia.

© Imago / IMAGO / Xinhua

Aston Villa target Ibrahim Mbaye is reported to be considering his future at Paris Saint-Germain.

Having guided the club back to the Champions League and to a Europa League triumph, Unai Emery will be keen to strengthen his squad.

One of the manager's key priorities should be to bring in younger faces in order to prepare for the eventual decline of star players such as Ollie Watkins.

Villa could also lose Morgan Rogers this summer, and replacing him may prove difficult given his importance to the team.

The Lions have been tentatively linked with PSG forward Ibrahim Mbaye, and European football expert Andy Brassell told talkSPORT that the 18-year-old has a strong desire for more playing time.

© Iconsport / Powerpics/Alamy

Liverpool transfer news: Loan exit to Championship?

Liverpool defender Luca Stephenson is close to signing for Bolton Wanderers, the newest report has claimed.

The Reds are likely to significantly revamp their squad this summer under new boss Andoni Iraola, who will want to make several additions.

However, a number of players may also leave Anfield, as the manager decides who to take forward into the new era.

While first-team stars like Curtis Jones and Alexis Mac Allister could move on, fringe players like Luca Stephenson might also head for the exit door.

Football Insider claim that Bolton are in advanced talks to sign the 22-year-old permanently, with the defender yet to make his senior debut for the Reds.