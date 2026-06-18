Transfer news and rumours today: Aston Villa's Emi Martinez 'replacement', West Ham exit, Everton right-back search

By Lewis Nolan | 18 Jun 2026 21:16

Aston Villa have identified Dean Henderson of Crystal Palace as a possible successor to Emiliano Martinez, the latest report has claimed.

Unai Emery's side enjoyed a historic 2025-26, finishing fourth in the Premier League table but also coming away with the Europa League trophy.

If the club are to challenge for more silverware, they will need to strengthen in a number of areas, though perhaps finding a successor to goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez should be the team's top priority.

Martinez is thought to be edging close to an agreement to join Juventus, and even if that transfer falls through, it remains to be seen how much longer the 33-year-old can continue at the highest level.

Football Insider report that Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson has been identified by Villa as a potential target, though the Eagles would be reluctant to lose the 29-year-old.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Everton transfer news: Djed Spence to leave Tottenham?

Tottenham Hotspur defender Djed Spence is on Everton's list of right-back targets this summer, the latest report has claimed.

Blues fans were disappointed that their side missed out on European football last term, but boss David Moyes at least helped the club avoid a relegation battle.

Their secure position in the Premier League may make them a more attractive destination this transfer window, especially to prospective right-backs.

Seamus Coleman left Everton after 17 years at the club, and while Jake O'Brien has considerable experience on the right, he is arguably more suited to playing as a centre-back.

Sport Witness have claimed that Djed Spence of Tottenham Hotspur is one of the names on Everton's list of targets this summer, especially after Spurs extended the contract of Pedro Porro.

© Iconsport / SUSA

West Ham United transfer news: Exit to Wolves?

West Ham United striker Pablo has emerged as a genuine target for Wolverhampton Wanderers, the newest report has revealed.

The Hammers suffered Premier League relegation at the end of 2025-26, finishing in 18th place and ending 14 consecutive seasons in the top flight.

It would not be surprising if head coach Nuno Espirito Santo looked to make a number of changes to his squad, including in forward areas.

Centre-forward Pablo was signed by West Ham in January from Gil Vicente, but he failed to score in his 14 Premier League appearances.

Football Insider claim that Wolves are in a strong position to sign Pablo from West Ham, in part because of the fact boss Cesar Peixoto coached him at Gil Vicente in 2025-26.