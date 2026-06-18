Czech Republic 1-1 South Africa player ratings: Teboho Mokoena makes up for silly yellow to snatch point for Bafana Bafana

By Seye Omidiora | 18 Jun 2026 19:59 , Last updated: 18 Jun 2026 20:11

Teboho Mokoena scored an 84th-minute penalty for South Africa against the Czech Republic to keep Bafana Bafana in the 2026 World Cup, securing a 1-1 draw in the Group A encounter at Atlanta Stadium.

Hugo Broos's side needed at least a point to avoid standing on the brink of elimination from Group A, yet they again conceded inside the opening 10 minutes of the first half when Michal Sadilek struck.

However, Broos's men responded after the interval to show a very different version of themselves, and they fully merited their late equaliser, even if Mokoena's earlier booking means the influential midfielder will miss the final group fixture against South Korea.

Here, Sports Mole provides player ratings from South Africa's crucial Group A draw with Czechia.

Czech Republic player ratings vs. South Africa: Schick misses prove costly

© Iconsport / CTK

GOALKEEPER

Matej Kovar - 5/10

Matej Kovar made a late error at the end of the first half that went unpunished, but recovered well to deliver a solid performance and could do little about Mokoena's penalty.

DEFENCE

Robin Hranac - 5/10

Tomas Holes - 6/10

Made a vital block to deny Thapelo Maseko’s goal-bound effort at the end of the first half.

The Czechia captain rarely put a foot wrong and was arguably the European nation’s standout performer in the draw in Atlanta.

MIDFIELD

Vladimir Coufal - 7/10

Always a threat with his long throws, and equally assured in open play, he created a joint‑high five chances against Bafana Bafana.

Michal Sadilek - 7/10

While his goal did not seal the win for the Czech side, Sadilek’s contribution at least put Miroslav Koubek’s men in a promising position.

Vladimir Darida - 6/10

Lukas Cerv - 5/10

Alexandr Sojka - 6/10

While Sadilek was lauded for his finish, Alexandr Sojka also deserves credit for setting up the goalscorer.

Sojka made eight recoveries in 55 minutes, underlining how busy he was before being withdrawn just before the hour.

ATTACK

Adam Hlozek - 4/10

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Yet to open his account at the World Cup, Patrik Schick spurned two promising chances to put the game beyond Bafana Bafana’s reach.

SUBSTITUTES

Jaroslav Zeleny - 5/10

Pavel Sulc - 4/10

Paval Sulc was unfortunate to concede a penalty in the final 10 minutes, which South Africa converted, condemning the European side to surrender a lead in consecutive Group A matches.

Tomas Soucek - 5/10

Lukas Provod - 5/10

David Zima - 5/10

South Africa player ratings vs. Czechia: Mokoena responds to costly yellow to secure point

© Iconsport / Newspix

GOALKEEPER

Ronwen Williams - 5/10

Ronwen Williams was not helped by his teammates’ lack of movement in the build-up, but he avoided any glaring errors this time, even though he remains without a clean sheet.

DEFENCE

Khuliso Mudau - 7/10

For much of Thursday’s game, South Africa’s attacks flowed through Khuliso Mudau, who fashioned one chance on the day.

The wide defender won four of his five ground duels and made six recoveries over the 90 minutes.

Ime Okon - 7/10

Ime Okon did not lose a single duel and was dominant in the air, making five headed clearances to put the ball out of harm’s way.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi - 5/10

Aubrey Modiba - 7/10

Although Mudau may have received more of the plaudits, Modiba’s front-foot approach sped up Bafana’s attacks, as evidenced by his 10 passes into the final third.

The 30-year-old also won an impressive seven of his eight ground duels and made six ball recoveries.

MIDFIELD

Thalente Mbatha - 5/10

Teboho Mokoena - 7/10

Teboho Mokoena might have received a higher rating had he not been booked in the first half, a caution that now rules him out of South Africa’s final group match.

Nonetheless, he recovered to put in a solid performance, notably keeping his composure to score from 12 yards and secure the draw for the African nation.

Jayden Adams - 5/10

ATTACK

Thapelo Maseko - 5/10

Had what looked to be a goal-bound effort before the interval blocked by Krejci.

Iqraam Rayners - 4/10

Although he was given the nod to start, with Lyle Foster dropped as Broos reverted to a back four, Iqraam Rayners failed to make a significant impact and was withdrawn after 66 minutes despite Bafana Bafana trailing.

Oswin Appollis - 6/10

While Oswin Appollis neither scored nor assisted, he consistently looked to play on the front foot by taking on his man and was rewarded with a 100% dribble completion rate.

SUBSTITUTES

Relebohile Mofekeng - 6/10

Even though he did not score, Broos’s decision to introduce Relebohile Mofokeng at the interval gave South Africa an extra attacker and a greater sense of urgency in their pursuit of an equaliser, which they eventually achieved.

Evidence Makgopa - 5/10

Kamogelo Sebelebele - N/A

Introduced in the game's final 5 minutes.