Team News: Czech Republic vs. South Africa injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 17 Jun 2026 17:00 , Last updated: 17 Jun 2026 17:00

Czech Republic and South Africa will both be looking to bounce back from opening-match defeats in Group A when they meet at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday evening.

Repre suffered a 2-1 loss to South Korea after surrendering a second-half lead, while Hugo Broos’s men were beaten 2-0 by co-hosts Mexico in the opening fixture of the 2026 World Cup.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both nations.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Out: None

Doubtful: Jan Kuchta (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kovar; Hranac, Chaloupek, Krejci; Coufal, Soucek, Sojka, Zeleny; Sulc, Provod; Schick

SOUTH AFRICA

Out: Themba Zwane (suspended), Sphephelo Sithole (suspended)

Doubtful: None (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: South Africa predicted lineup:

Williams; Mudau, Mbokazi, Okon, Modiba; Adams, Mbatha; Appollis, Mokoena, Moremi; Foster.