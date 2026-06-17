World Cup Gameweek 2
Czech Republic
Jun 18, 2026 5.00pm
Atlanta Stadium
South Africa

Team News: Czech Republic vs. South Africa injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

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Czech Republic vs. South Africa injury, suspension list
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Czech Republic and South Africa will both be looking to bounce back from opening-match defeats in Group A when they meet at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday evening.

Repre suffered a 2-1 loss to South Korea after surrendering a second-half lead, while Hugo Broos’s men were beaten 2-0 by co-hosts Mexico in the opening fixture of the 2026 World Cup.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both nations.

CZECH REPUBLIC VS, SOUTH AFRICA

CZECH REPUBLIC

Out: None

Doubtful: Jan Kuchta (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kovar; Hranac, Chaloupek, Krejci; Coufal, Soucek, Sojka, Zeleny; Sulc, Provod; Schick

SOUTH AFRICA

Out: Themba Zwane (suspended), Sphephelo Sithole (suspended)

Doubtful: None (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: South Africa predicted lineup:
 Williams; Mudau, Mbokazi, Okon, Modiba; Adams, Mbatha; Appollis, Mokoena, Moremi; Foster.

 

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