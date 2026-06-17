Team News: Czech Republic vs. South Africa injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

Czech Republic and South Africa will both be looking to bounce back from opening-match defeats in Group A when they meet at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday evening.
Repre suffered a 2-1 loss to South Korea after surrendering a second-half lead, while Hugo Broos’s men were beaten 2-0 by co-hosts Mexico in the opening fixture of the 2026 World Cup.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both nations.
CZECH REPUBLIC VS, SOUTH AFRICA
CZECH REPUBLIC
Out: None
Doubtful: Jan Kuchta (ankle)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kovar; Hranac, Chaloupek, Krejci; Coufal, Soucek, Sojka, Zeleny; Sulc, Provod; Schick
SOUTH AFRICA
Out: Themba Zwane (suspended), Sphephelo Sithole (suspended)
Doubtful: None (ankle)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: South Africa predicted lineup:
Williams; Mudau, Mbokazi, Okon, Modiba; Adams, Mbatha; Appollis, Mokoena, Moremi; Foster.